Celebrities

Casey Donovan & Renee Sharples make huge life announcement

Casey Donovan Renee Sharples
Image: Casey Donovan Facebook

Casey Donovan announced on Facebook on Friday she is engaged to long-time girlfriend Renee Sharples.

The Aussie star revealed the pair becaame engaged on last Friday, on June 21.

“21.06.24 on the strawberry moon of the winter solstice the love of my life asked me if I wanted to do this life together forever.

’The day I met you, home was no longer a place it became a person and yes, you are a gypsy but there’s nobody else I would rather attach my wagon to on this beautiful road trip called life and with that, I said yes!”

Casey Donovan shares cute Valentine’s Day tribute to girlfriend

Casey Donovan opens up about relationship with girlfriend Renee Sharples.

Watch: Casey Donovan slays NYE with Born This Way.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers embarked on her career in the media industry immediately after high school, initially joining Mirror News, which later evolved into News Ltd. She fondly recalls editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns' as one of her most fulfilling projects. Additionally, Destiny co-researched and co-wrote 'The Queen's Ball', chronicling the history of the world's longest-running continuous queer event. Her investigative work on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon culminated in the publication 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese', a collaborative effort with Dr. Stephen Hagan. Destiny's journey at QNews began as a feature writer, and she was subsequently elevated to the role of Managing Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. However, in July 2022, she decided to resign from this role to refocus on research and feature writing. For contact, please reach out at destinyr@qnews.com.au.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

David Tennant wears brilliant trans rights shirt
Diehard ally David Tennant wears brilliant trans rights shirt
Darren Hayes memoir Unlovable is out in November
Darren Hayes confirms release date of memoir Unlovable
tyde levi
Tyde Levi rifles through big bro’s wardrobe
Courtney Act and Adore Delano in an Instagram photo
Courtney Act reunited with Adore Delano and Bianca Del Rio
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan honours Divine at Pride Festival
Jonathan Groff gives Tony Awards speech
Jonathan Groff gives emotional speech after winning first Tony