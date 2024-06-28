Casey Donovan & Renee Sharples make huge life announcement

Casey Donovan announced on Facebook on Friday she is engaged to long-time girlfriend Renee Sharples.

The Aussie star revealed the pair becaame engaged on last Friday, on June 21.

“21.06.24 on the strawberry moon of the winter solstice the love of my life asked me if I wanted to do this life together forever.

’The day I met you, home was no longer a place it became a person and yes, you are a gypsy but there’s nobody else I would rather attach my wagon to on this beautiful road trip called life and with that, I said yes!”

