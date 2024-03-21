Darwin Pride 2024 is ‘unapologetically queer’

Top End Pride has announced their 2024 Darwin Pride celebrations, which will take place between June 20 and 23.

With a vast programme for all members of the LGBTQIASB+ community and allies, the festival promises a more unapologetically queer event than ever before.

Darwin will come alive over the four day weekend, with an assortment of events that encompass this year’s theme – “Celebrating the differences that connect us”.

“Top End Pride is very proud of the sponsorships we’ve received for Darwin Pride 2024,” Chair Sean Taylor said.

“In collaboration with these incredible partners, we aim to deliver a programme committed to celebrating the differences that connect us. We welcome and encourage everyone to attend our events.”

The innagural Darwin Pride LGBTQIA+ Film Festival will serve as the festival’s official launch.

“The Darwin Film Society is proud to be hosting the Darwin Pride launch at Deckchair,” general manager James Parker said.

“The festival is hugely popular and this will be a great addition to our packed programme of events this year.”

More details about Darwin Pride 2024 are set to be released in the coming weeks.

Early bird tickets for the festival will be going on sale at 4pm on March 26.

There will be reduced prices for Top End Pride members, low-income folks and an allocation of free tickets for First Nations attendees.

