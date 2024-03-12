Join the Gold Coast Pride Festival’s fierce Drag Pageant

It’s still a few months away, but the team behind the Gold Coast Pride Festival have called out for drag performers to join their biggest-ever drag pageant this year.

The annual Gold Coast Pride Festival is now three days, from May 31 to June 2, 2024. On Saturday, June 1, the festival’s Pride Parade will march along the beach to the free, family-friendly Fair Day at Macintosh Island Park, Main Beach.

The festival’s annual Drag Pageant sees an always-amazing lineup of local queens slay it on Fair Day’s main stage. But things are a bit different this year.

“We have a new format that’s more inclusive, with more opportunities to compete and bigger and better prizes,” co-director Vince Siciliani explained.

All of the queens who sign up will get to compete in lip sync heats at Coast venues ahead of Fair Day.

“The crowds will determine who wins and moves forward to the semi-finals at Fair Day,” Vince explained.

However, the queens who don’t get through will still perform in a fierce lip-sync battle royale at Fair Day.

The crowd will pick a wildcard entrant, and that performer will then get a shot at the final.

“The competition isn’t just open to those from the Gold Coast, we want people to come from everywhere and get to perform on our mainstage,” Vince said.

“The pageant is open to drag kings, queens, and everyone in-between.”

Gold Coast Pride’s 2024 pageant winner will win not only a crown and sceptre but a professional photoshoot, a custom gown from Shumpy Tastic Designs and three nights accommodation at Queensland’s Turtle Cove Resort.

Sign up now at the Gold Coast Rainbow Communities website.

Gold Coast Pride Festival is even bigger this year

Since 2021, Gold Coast Pride Festival co-directors Danni Zuvela and Vince Siciliani have led a team of dedicated volunteers to put on the festival each year.

This year, there’s some new events across the expanded three-day program.

“We’re expanding our presence on the Gold Coast to meet the needs of our ever-growing LGBTIQA+ rainbow community,” Danni told us.

“2023 was a huge festival with at least 4,000 people checking out Fair Day. This year we’re expecting more than 5,000 people from the Gold Coast, surrounding areas and interstate visitors to join in.

“This year’s Pride Festival is going to be our biggest and brightest so far and we’ve carefully curated the program to ensure it’s diverse and has broad appeal. There’s truly something for everyone.”

Gold Coast Pride Festival 2024 returns from May 31 to June 2. Find out more at the Facebook page and website.

