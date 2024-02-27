First headliners confirmed for Moreton Bay PrideFest 2024

ARIA-winning pop star Samantha Jade will headline Moreton Bay’s biggest LGBTIQA+ celebration PrideFest in June.

Back by popular demand, Moreton Bay’s biggest LGBTIQA+ celebration is set to return and paint the region rainbow.

Last year’s inaugural event attracted over 3,500 punters to Pine Rivers Park in Strathpine, 40 minutes from Brisbane.

Now PrideFest is back in the park for a day of live entertainment and celebration on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Samantha Jade will take to the stage, as will headlining Australian drag superstars Art Simone and Kween Kong.

The performers will take over Moreton Bay PrideFest’s three entertainment stages, joined by a lineup of local talents, including Harry K and Fluffy All Stars.

The festival is also bringing back the Rollabae Skate Rink, Slay Lane Markets and One Love Zone, connecting locals with community organisations and support services.

Tickets to Moreton Bay PrideFest are on sale now, including some special early bird discounts.

Moreton Bay PrideFest tickets for on sale now

City of Moreton Bay Mayor Peter Flannery said the Council is proud to support the June 8 event. He wants Moreton Bay to be a place where everyone feels accepted and included for who they are.

“At Council, we know our communities are as diverse as our landscapes,” Cr Flannery told us.

“We want Moreton Bay to be a place where people can come together proudly, freely participate and celebrate their unique selves.

“Moreton Bay PrideFest has a vision to make the region a happier, healthier, safer and more culturally rich and diverse place for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

More info and tickets at moretonbaypridefest.com.au.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.