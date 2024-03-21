Major announcement for ‘Heartstopper’ season three

Netflix has revealed the release window for beloved queer series Heartstopper.

Season threee wrapped production in December, and now the streamer has announced the new series will premiere in October.

On X, Netflix shared a synopsis of the upcoming season: “This season, Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie.

“As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

“As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

In addition, the streamer shared a behind-the-scenes video of Kit Connor (Nick) and Joe Locke (Charlie).

Nick and Charlie have… It’s started to get a bit more steamy,” Connor teases.

“We’re about to rehearse, but I’ll tell you what, we are about to have a great time.”

“The tension is high. It’s like sexual tension, love, we’re all there.”

Heartstopper Season 3 is coming THIS OCTOBER. Cue the leaves 🍂🍂🍂 pic.twitter.com/mQqxd7onwr — Netflix (@netflix) March 20, 2024

Alice Oseman talks ‘Heartstopper’ season three

Speaking to Netflix Tudum, creator Alice Oseman said that season three will be “more mature” than the previous two seasons.

“Season two ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through season three,” Oseman said.

“While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up.

“Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

This week, Oseman also confirmed that she was working on the sixth and final graphic novel in the Heartstopper series, which the hit show is based on.

