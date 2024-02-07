ABC pulls plug on Drag Storytime after hateful backlash

The ABC has put a planned Drag Storytime event for Mardi Gras on ice after a “hateful and offensive” backlash from protesters.

The national broadcaster is again hosting the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade broadcast on March 2.

Recently, the ABC extended an invite to rainbow folk and their young children to a planned Drag Storytime event at a Sydney library.

The family-friendly event, for 3-5-year-olds, was to be filmed and included in the ABC’s Mardi Gras coverage.

But screenshots of a Facebook callout, posted to the closed Rainbow Families Facebook group, were soon shared online by opponents, who hurled abuse at the broadcaster via a supplied email address.

As a result, the ABC has announced the event wouldn’t go ahead as planned.

“The ABC condemns the hateful and offensive response we have received from some individuals in response to the call out for this event,” a spokesperson said.

“The event will no longer be held at the Rockdale Library. The ABC is considering how we can safely host it.

“These events are designed for families and are regularly held in public spaces.”

The ABC spokesperson also reminded people that they are the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ official host broadcaster.

“As part of this partnership, the ABC showcases the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community, aligning with its Charter obligation to reflect all Australians,” the statement said.

Threats force Drag Storytime cancellations

Unfortunately, the sad backlash against the event is no surprise. Throughout 2023, homophobes targeted family-friendly Drag Storytime events across Australia.

Threats against councils, libraries, staff members and organisers have led to the cancellation of the events over safety concerns.

The homophobic opposition has also led to wild protest scenes at council buildings and local libraries.

In Melbourne, fed-up LGBTQIA+ locals formed the group Rainbow Community Angels. The volunteers wear large rainbow angel wings to protect people attending the events. The angels have also hosted some of the cancelled Drag Storytime events themselves.

