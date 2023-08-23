Sydney councillors make big move in support of Drag Storytime

Previous Drag Storytime at Oxtravaganza in Sydney. Image: Robert Knapman/City of Sydney

The City of Sydney council will urge every council statewide to back Drag Storytime events after some were cancelled due to right-wing threats and abuse earlier this year.

Sylvie Ellsmore is Deputy Lord Mayor of the City of Sydney. On Monday, her council unanimously passed a motion she put forward in support of the events and others.

The motion calls on all councils to make clear their support for Drag Storytime events and other inclusive LGBTQIA+ events after “a recent rise in homophobia and hate speech” as well as “organised disruption”.

“Pride and visibility should not just be something that LGBTQIA+ residents experience just once per year,” the motion reads.

“Council facilities such as public libraries, swimming pools, sporting facilities and community centres are ideal venues for local inclusive events.”

The City of Sydney council voted to send a motion for consideration at the upcoming Local Government NSW Annual Conference.

Local Government NSW’s annual conference brings together hundreds of councillors from across NSW.

Cr Ellsmore wants every council’s commitment to Drag Storytime and other LGBTQIA+ events on the agenda.

The motion will ask for councils to support the events and “facilitate community-driven safety solutions” for them.

The motion also encourages councils to “ensure drag performers receive payment in full for events that are cancelled”.

Cr Ellsmore said, “We put the motion at the request of the community and local LGBTIQA+ activists.

“[They] are concerned about the recent organised attacks on Drag Story Time events in other places, especially given recent incidents of hate speech in our area.

“At Monday’s Council meeting, City of Sydney voted in favour of the motion.

“The motion will go to Local Government NSW to be debated by councillors from across the State at the annual conference.”

‘Cancellations force us back into the closet’

Greens Councillor Liz Atkins from Inner West Council in Sydney also back the City of Sydney motion.

In June, Cr Atkins told us all local councils must “not be intimidated” by the threats against LGBTQIA+ events.

Last month, NSW activist group Pride in Protest and a cohort of drag performers said local councils were “quietly cancelling” Drag Storytime events targeted by right-wing groups.

In an open letter, they urged councillors to stand firm against “queerphobic harassment” and bring back the shows.

Each cancellation, they said, “cuts performers off from a vital source of income”.

“Management of councils is forcing our community back into the closet at the request of the far right,” the letter read.

“Queer events in NSW can still be hosted safely… The community will turn out in support when given the chance.

“Our community should be celebrated, not silenced. Pride events should be something we can experience all year round.

“Just like all other professions, any cancellation of a drag show is a cut to the performer’s livelihood.

“We call upon councils to re-commit themselves to the queer community and stand up for drag performers in the face of vile right-wing attacks.”

