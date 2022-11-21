Courtney Act has called out the Liberal Senator who falsely accused her of “grooming children” during an appearance on ABC’s Play School.

South Australian Liberal senator Alex Antic made the vile claim against the ABC after Courtney Act appeared on Play School Story Time reading a children’s book.

The right-wing politician targeted Courtney and the ABC in the Senate Estimates hearing earlier this month.

Antic described Courtney reading the children’s book about a girl wanting to wear pants instead of a dress to her birthday party as “adult content” and declared “the ABC is grooming our children.”

At the time, ABC director David Anderson rejected Antic’s accusation. Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young called Antic’s “grooming” slur “deeply offensive” and harmful.

Now Courtney Act has weighed in, calling Antic’s accusation “absurd” and “shocking”.

“Antic’s concern was that the book I read, The Spectacular Suit, was ‘about a female child wanting to wear male clothing’,” Courtney wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It was about a girl who wanted to wear pants, not a dress, to her birthday party. It’s 2022. Surely this point seems absurd to everyone but Antic.

“Katharine Hepburn already kicked down that gender door in the 1930s, and the action was made so much easier because she was wearing pants.”

Courtney Act said she’d “emerged from a blissful 10-day silent meditation retreat” to learn she’d been mentioned in parliament.

“You hand in your phone, have no contact with the outside world,” she told The Project.

“I was really taken aback that I would be accused of such a thing, because grooming is really serious, right?

“Grooming is the act of an abuser, manipulating a child so they can sexually abuse them. It’s really a serious thing.

“And to use terms of abuse when no abuse is actually happening really takes away from the occasions when it is happening.

“I’m on television, reading a children’s book. There was nothing untoward about it. It was really quite a shocking thing to be accused of.”

Courtney Act calls out Senator’s ‘preoccupation’ with queer sex lives

Courtney Act said “we have all agreed women can wear pants” and the Play School segment “felt a very peculiar thing for [Alex Antic] to zoom in on.”

“I think it was probably more to do with the fact that it was me reading the book,” the performer said.

“I think the reason that is – and the reason the term ‘grooming’ was used – is because somebody like Senator Antic might see my identity as sexualised.”

Courtney explained “queer people are much more than our sex lives but this preoccupation reduces us to ‘adult content’.”

The drag queen explained it is obvious “what’s appropriate in different circumstances” and her Play School segment “was completely appropriate.”

“Kids just see colour and sparkles and fun. They’re not sexualising me. That’s something the adults do,” she said.

‘Weaponising’ child protection for politics endangers young people

Writing in the Sydney Morning Herald, Courtney Act reiterated that in fact, it was Senator Antic’s misuse of the term “grooming” that endangers young people.

“Antic referring to my Story Time as grooming is a political tactic to weaponise the protection of children to win political points,” she wrote.

“It’s ripped straight from the right-wing American culture war playbook. I normally wouldn’t respond and give this fringe opinion more oxygen.

“But I’ve seen this tactic deployed increasingly in Australia and it needs to be debunked.”

Courtney pointed to the “increasing trend in the US for some extreme Republicans to use the term ‘grooming’ when referring to Democrats who support LGBTQ+ people’s rights.”

“Demonising their enemy by accusing them of doing the universally agreed most heinous of things, sexually abusing children,” Courtney said.

“Grooming is not drag queen story time. When you use language of abuse where none exists, the words lose meaning, endangering young people.

“This tactic is also anti-LGBTQ+ prejudice, breeding hate for queer people by conflating our identities with paedophilia (a long used, and baseless, trope).”

Courtney Act: ‘Is drag inherently sexual? No’

Courtney Act also rejected the notion that every drag performance is “inherently sexual”.

“Is all drag appropriate for kids? Absolutely not, but that doesn’t mean that none of it is,” the performer wrote.

“Is drag inherently sexual? No. It’s performance that uses the heightened costume of gender to entertain.

Courtney said “rather than acknowledging our shared humanity” critics “zoom in on the thing that makes queer people different – who we have sex with.”

In Australia, she said, LGBTIQ+ youth experience “significant health and wellbeing disparities due, in part at least, to stigma and discrimination.”

Courtney said children “shouldn’t be exposed to age-inappropriate material” but “age-appropriate content adjacent to what kids learn about straight identities” is essential.

“The conversation needs to shift away from homo- and transphobic dog-whistling about drag queens, and onto how we can continue to protect all of our kids, including queer ones,” she wrote.

“We help all kids flourish and stay safe by sharing more types of stories, not fewer.”

Courtney added, “Showing queer kids straight content won’t turn them straight. And showing straight kids queer content won’t turn them queer.

“Your queer kids will be queer regardless of whether you show them examples or talk to them about it. It just depends on how much shame you want them to carry into their lives.”

The drag performer finished by declaring she was “off to write a children’s book.”

Please do, Courtney!

