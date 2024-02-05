Events

ABC names lineup for Mardi Gras Parade live telecast

ABC lineup for Mardi Gras Parade 2024 telecast on March 2
The ABC has named the hosts for its live broadcast of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on March 2.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras runs from February 16 across Sydney, with over 100 events on the 2024 program.

On March 2, more than 12,000 participants will march in the Parade along Oxford Street, in front of thousands more spectators.

ABC will again broadcast the parade live across Australia that night. Drag superstar Courtney Act and journalist Mon Schafter are on the hosting desk, joined throughout the broadcast by muso G Flip and actor Remy Hii.

Comedian Mel Buttle, ABC News presenter Jeremy Fernandez and TikToker Louis Hanson will report from the ground on Oxford Street during the parade.

It’s the third consecutive year the ABC has broadcast the Parade, after taking the reins from SBS.

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade is screening live on ABC TV and ABC iview from 7:30pm on March 2.

 

Mardi Gras confirms 2024 headliners

After the Parade, Adam Lambert is headlining the 2024 Mardi Gras Party on the Hordern Pavilion stage.

The 10-hour, 10,000-capacity Party spans six venues with over 50 artists after the Parade.

Adam is joining US singers Ultra Naté (If You Could Read My Mind, Free) on the Hordern stage. Finally singer CeCe Peniston and Aussie singer Keiynan Lonsdale are also performing in The Forecourt.

Meanwhile, US electropop star Slayyyter is headlining the returning Bondi Beach Party earlier in the festival.

Mardi Gras teased a “final performer” will also drop on Feburary 14, just a week before the February 24 party.

Sydney singer-songwriter MAY-A will headline UltraViolet on Saturday, February 17. She’ll join a lineup of DJs as the popular LGBTQIA+ women’s party makes a Mardi Gras debut.

Tickets to all the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024 events are on sale now.

