Troye Sivan rips off faux Grammys nipple piercing on camera

Troye Sivan rips off nipple piercing
Images: Instagram

Troye Sivan has proved that the nipple bar he wore at the Grammy Awards this week was fake by ripping it off on camera.

The pop prince wore a sheer Prada button-up to the awards ceremony on Monday (Australian time). In photo after photo from inside the Grammys, the chest jewelery was on show.

Troye fans from all over noticed the piercing too, but the singer has proved it was a fake in a horrifying Instagram Story.

A day after the Grammys, Troye shared the video of himself pulling, and pulling, and ripping the silver straight barbell right out of his (latex) nipple.

Why, Troye? Why? Watch the wince-inducing video below:

Troye Sivan pipped by Kylie Minogue at the Grammys

Troye Sivan released his long-awaited album Something To Give Each Other late last year. After the success of lead single Rush, Troye was at the Grammys with a pair of nominations for the popper-inspired banger, Best Music Video and Best Pop Dance Recording.

In the Pop Dance Recording category, Troye lost to fellow Aussie Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam.

Post-Grammys, Troye shared a photo dump to Instagram, including a sweet selfie with Kylie.

“Last night was one of the best nights of my life. I love all of you, love my friends, love my family,” he wrote.

“Thank you @recordingacademy for the nominations… thank you @prada for making me feel so handsome.”

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

