Community angels host Drag Storytime after event cancelled

A drag storytime event in Victoria officially cancelled due to threats has gone ahead, with defiant LGBTQIA+ community members rallying to put it on anyway.

Shepparton’s family-friendly Rainbow Storytime event was due to take place at Goulburn Valley Libraries on Thursday.

But a day before, the library said they’d made a “difficult decision” to cancel it over safety concerns due to a planned protest.

On Thursday, almost 100 people went to the library to hold their own pop-up Drag Storytime event anyway.

Drag performer Frock Hudson (above) read books to about a dozen young children and their parents.

The pop-up event was organised by the Rainbow Community Angels. The LGBTIQA+ group was created following a spate of Drag Storytime events targeted by homophobic protesters this year.

The Rainbow Community Angels volunteers wear large rainbow-coloured wings, shielding event attendees from protesters outside the events.

“Victoria’s LGBTIQA+ communities and our allies say we have had enough,” the group said.

“Enough of these far-right extremists and Neo-Nazis threatening our community events.

“We are out and loud and visible today for those who can not be… The trans kids unsafe at school. The rainbow families who ask for social connection.

“Those of us who grew up too scared to be out and visible in our country town to the inner city. We stand against hate and for kindness and care for each other.”

Shepparton councillor condemns ‘hateful and bigoted’ threats

Greater Shepparton City Council councillor Sam Spinks supported the “joyful” pop-up storytime event.

She condemned the “hateful and bigoted” threats against it and said Drag Storytime “teaches kids a love of learning and reading at the library with a talented entertainer.”

“Thank you Rainbow Community Angels for keeping everyone safe and for creating an atmosphere of fun,” she said.

“And thank you to Frock Hudson for your wonderful book choices. I think the adults need them just as much as the kids.”

