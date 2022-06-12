NSFW!!! Deep Throat: tickling tonsils for 50 years today

The most famous porn movie of all time premiered in New York 50 years ago today. Deep Throat symbolised the changing attitude to sexually explicit films during the Golden Age of Porn. The doors opened to the legal production of straight, gay and other porn, even if it still stuck in conservative throats.

Just four years before Deep Throat‘s premiere, legendary gay photographer Bob Mizer served a prison sentence over his quaint backyard porn operation. But such was the public acceptance of porn in the early seventies that even Richard Nixon’s Vice President boasted of viewing Deep Throat.

Before the Golden Age of Porn, ‘loops’ dominated the market for filmed porn. People could only view porn in those days on projectors at home or in coin-operated booths in adult shops. Loops generally consisted of a single sexual episode involving oral and penetrative sex.

One famous gay loop featured Warhol star Joe Dallesandro and another man orally pleasuring each other before a flip flop f_ck.

In another, a good-looking young man blew the most famous male porn star of all time, John Holmes. It never mattered that Holmes was no looker himself. Viewers seldom glanced up to his face. Although the young man worked creditably on Holmes’ world-famous weapon, it became obvious his skills did not include deep throat. He was no sword swallower. But he did, nevertheless, swallow.

While his drug and alcohol use affected Holmes’ ability to maintain an erection in later years, in this loop, he quickly recovers. The young man turns over and Holmes tops him. The bottom deserved some sort of medal. The phrase ‘balls deep’ springs to mind.

Deep Throat

In contrast to porn loops, Deep Throat was a ‘sort-of’ full-length movie at 62 minutes. It also featured a plot and performers portraying characters (however badly) and jokes!

Not great jokes, but jokes. In one scene, a woman lights a cigarette and glances down at the head between her legs and inquires of a young man with a particularly active tongue, “Do you mind if I smoke… while you eat.”

The storyline concerns star Linda Lovelace’s quest for an orgasm. She visits a doctor who discovers her clitoris is located in her throat. The movie enjoys some fame for its focus on women’s pleasure. But that is pure unadulterated bullshit. No doubt many men and women enjoy orally satisfying male lovers — but the pleasure is not physical. I dare to venture that no one on this planet ever had a tracheal orgasm.

But to the film’s credit, the male performers allowed the women to suck their dicks in contrast to the hideous modern inclination to skull-f_cking. Perhaps that’s personal prejudice. My gag reflex is so sensitive I blanch at the sight of a tongue depressor. Anyone who tried to force something into my throat would discover my ancestors evolved from piranha. Consensual skullf_cking does enjoy my full approval. However, I respond in horror to cam shows where privileged Western viewers throw a penny’s worth of tokens at performers in poverty-stricken countries and demand, ‘Destroy his/her throat’. Arseholes!

Linda Lovelace

Speaking of consent, years after the release of Deep Throat, Linda Lovelace claimed she performed under duress. She said her abusive husband/manager Chuck Traynor forced her into prostitution and porn as well as physically abusing her. She said she had visible bruises during the making of the movie. I hadn’t seen the movie in decades so I took a look the other night and the bruises are indeed visible.

Years after she made the allegations, someone unearthed a movie Lovelace made a couple of years prior to Deep Throat. It featured bestiality with Linda Lovelace having sex with a dog. The cameraman who shot the movie and her male costar both gave interviews saying she was a wild girl who happily performed with the dog without coercion. That stretches credibility. And fails to take into account psychological abuse.

The Golden Age of Porn

Deep Throat symbolised an era during which many producers really tried to turn porn into an artform. Some quite amazing films survive with strong plots, decent acting, good humour and even exploration of social issues. But porn is really just about wanking. So, the era of big-budget ‘porn as art’ passed. American porn in particular became bland and predictable so we enjoyed passing fads of Brazilian, French, Czech, Japanese and other porn before the advent of webcams which changed the industry forever.

But there are still those who attempt to create artistic porn. There are webcammers who paint with their dicks or play cello as they wank. Culture with a capital K.

