Matthew Mitcham will get buried alive on SAS Australia

Retired Olympic diver Matthew Mitcham will appear on the new season of Australia’s most savage reality show, SAS Australia, next week.

The retired Olympian turned OnlyFans creator is one of 14 celebrity recruits spending 10 brutal days trying to pass the selection challenges for the Special Ops team.

For the first time on SAS Australia, the recruits are heading offshore to the Middle East, where they’ll eat, sleep and train together in the hot and arid conditions of Jordan’s Wadi Rum Desert.

The wild trailer for the new season shows the recruits being buried alive, handling grenades and enduring verbal barrages from Directing Staff leader Ant Middleton.

Matthew Mitcham confirmed how tough the show is.

“The [Directing Staff] are clever. They don’t just flog you so hard that you quit. That would be too easy,” he said.

“They flog you to the edge of breaking physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“They know when you’re right at the edge and they hold you there day after day after day. I’ve never been so drained.”

Fellow Olympians Peter Bol and Stephanie Rice; athletes Anthony Mundine and Jason Akermanis; and Thai cave rescue hero Dr Craig Challen are also joining Matthew in the desert.

SAS Australia starts on Channel 7 from October 9.

Matthew Mitcham is on London stage in Aussie gay play

Just a few days before, Matthew Mitcham will wrap up his London stage debut in a run of queer play Strangers In Between.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Mitcham OAM (@matthewmitcham88)

The Australian play follows gay teen Shane (Alex Ansell) who flees his small rural New South Wales town in the mid-2000s. He heads for the bright lights of Sydney.

In the city, Shane shares a brief affair with Will (played by Matthew Mitcham) and is befriended by an older gay man, Peter (Stephen Connery-Brown).

Matthew also doubles in the part of Shane’s straight older brother.

The Brisbane-born athlete became the first openly gay male Olympic champion with his gold medal win at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Earlier this year, Matthew Mitcham announced that he’d joined OnlyFans, and later shared some of the requests he was receiving from his subscribers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Mitcham OAM (@matthewmitcham88)

