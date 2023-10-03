Bay Pride is a new rainbow celebration on Brisbane’s bayside

Brisbane’s bayside will celebrate its LGBTQIA+ community at the inaugural Bay Pride, part of next month’s Wynnum Fringe Festival.

Wynnum Fringe is back from November 15 to December 3, last week unveiling its new program of arts and culture events across Wynnum and Manly, half an hour from Brisbane.

Tony Tranter (pictured above with partner Jasper) is a host on local radio station Bay FM 100.3. He’s the creative director of Bay Pride and says the bayside needs its own Pride event.

“There are many glorious queer people and businesses in our community who deserve to be celebrated,” he said.

The inaugural Bay Pride also has the full support of Wynnum Fringe festival director Tom Oliver.

“This concept has come up a few times in the past few years,” he said.

“I’ve always known I’m not the right person to lead the charge. I’m so glad Tony’s here and we can take our first baby steps to realising this important moment in bayside history.

“A fringe festival should be the most inclusive and diverse place to be, and here we are, the first Bay Pride.”

Bay Pride will have entertainment all day at Wynnum Fringe

On November 26, the Bay Pride event will take over the Wynnum Fringe Garden, which is located at George Clayton Park in Manly.

The family-friendly Fair Day will include a colorful march and live music with both free and ticketed entertainment. The Pride Variety Show (pictured) and stage show Lesbian Love Stories are inside the festival’s Bank of Queensland Wonderland Spiegeltent that day.

Bay Pride will also host the Makers Market, with pride-inspired products, clothing and homewares on sale.

Organisers also encourage Pridegoers to connect with the support groups and charities involved in the fledgling pride event.

Bay Pride is on November 26 as part of the Wynnum Fringe Festival. For the full program, visit the website.

