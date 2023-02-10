‘Bit the bullet’: Olympian Matthew Mitcham joins OnlyFans

Australian Olympian Matthew Mitcham has joined OnlyFans, and has shared with his followers what to expect from the profile.

Matthew softlaunched his page on the adult content platform before Christmas. But this week the Queensland-born retired diver teased the new venture on social media, posting some thirst traps.

“A lot of people have asked very politely for me to start my own OnlyFans, and how could I refuse such good manners?!” Matthew wrote.

“Finally bit the bullet and decided to create an OF to show a side of me that is not acceptable for other social platforms.

“I will not be performing sexual acts but it will be a place you can go to see a more of me than you normally would.”

He wrote that the page will be “for everything that would be banned on Instagram and TikTok. Please don’t expect anything too risqué.”

Matthew’s husband Luke Rutherford has had his own OnlyFans page for a while, under the name Mr Male Massage, where he posts sexually explicit massage videos.

Last year Matthew announced he was making a surprise cameo on his hubby’s account.

Matthew Mitcham married husband in 2020

The couple married in February 2020.

Matthew Mitcham, who was born in Queensland, became the first openly gay male Olympic champion at the Beijing Games in 2008.

Last month, Matthew Mitcham celebrated seven years of sobriety after struggling with alcohol and drug addiction that almost ended his career.

He announced the milestone achievement on Instagram, saying he was “the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been”.

