Heartstopper season 3 has officially started filming

Heartstopper season 3 has received a exciting update after Netflix’s queer teen drama dropped its second season in August.

The streaming service has confirmed that production on the third batch of episodes is officially underway, after that Nick and Charlie cliffhanger.

Spoiler alert!

“AND ACTION!!” Netflix’s social media posts read, featuring a photo of creator Alice Oseman holding a rainbow clapperboard.

“Heartstopper season 3 is officially in production.”

Season 2 of Heartstopper ended following the boys’ prom, with Nick very nearly telling Charlie that he loves him.

Charlie also taps out an “I love you” text to Nick, his finger hovering over the send button before the credits roll.

AND ACTION!! 🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂 Heartstopper Season 3 is officially in production. pic.twitter.com/QMX0Htoofw — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 2, 2023

Netflix previously confirmed the first episode of Heartstopper season 3 is simply titled “Love”.

🍂 Heartstopper Season 3. Episode 1. Love. 🍂 That’s all we can tell you for now – but we’ll be back, as will Nick and Charlie. pic.twitter.com/U86EL1fMPQ — Netflix (@netflix) September 4, 2023

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in August, Alice Oseman said, “We did not expect to get a season 3 renewal at the same time as season 2.

“That’s quite rare, to be honest. What that did do is it gave us more time to think about what’s gonna happen in season 3.

“I could set things up safely in season 2 knowing that we would be able to get to it in season 3.

“That’s not a luxury that I had in season 1. I really wanted season 1 to feel like it had an ending just in case we didn’t get any more.

“There’s truly nothing I hate more than a show that gets canceled on a cliffhanger.”

Alice added, “I’m always very committed to preserving what is in the comics and making sure all the big, exciting moments are in the show.

“But honestly, there is just so much extra space around that to do whatever we want.

“Now that we’ve got seasons one and two, we’ve had so much development for the supporting cast: Tao, Elle, Tara, Isaac, even new characters like Imogen.

“There’s so much new stuff that gives us so much to play with in season 3.”

Heartstopper seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

