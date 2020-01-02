Alt-right meatless myths: Whoppers grow knockers

With so little else to fight about, people are gearing up to fight World War III over meatless meat. With the US release of Burger King’s Impossible Whopper the alt-right claim the burger contains sufficient estrogen to cause men to grow breasts. That’s right – Whoppers grow knockers.

The far-right base their claim on an article by a veterinarian Dr. James Stangle in Livestock News. Now, most people I ever met who wanted to know about hormones consulted an endocrinologist. But not the alt-right. That’s too commie for them. They’re real men.

“An endocrinologist!!!” Guffaw — clutch and adjust balls — spit. “Nah, I’ll see me a vet!”

I should note that Dr. Stangle, as a vet, probably makes a sizeable proportion of his income from the livestock industry. I would also hazard a guess Livestock News doesn’t carry many ads from tofu farmers.

(Are there such things as tofu farms? TBH, I’m not a big fan of meatless meat. 0% meat, 0% taste in my experience. When I want to eat vegetarian, I’ll just eat vegetables. They taste fine to me. But, of course, your mileage may vary and nothing wrong with that. Less meat consumption is certainly good for our individual health and good for the planet)

18 million times the estrogen of a normal Whopper

Stangle claims the plant-based Whopper contains 44 milligrams of estrogen compared to 2.5 nanograms in the normal meat Whopper.

He continues. “Now let me refresh your metric system. There are 1 million nanograms (ng) in one milligram (mg). That means an impossible whopper has 18 million times as much estrogen as a regular whopper. Just six glasses of soy milk per day has enough estrogen to grow boobs on a male. That’s the equivalent of eating four impossible whoppers per day.”

Do Whoppers grow knockers?

Science isn’t my thing, so I consulted one of Australia’s foremost scientific brains — well actually the guy in the office down the corridor who knows how the coffee machine works — and he replied, “Bullshit.” (0% bull, 100% shit)

But then I checked out an article in the Washington Post in which New York University nutrition professor Marion Nestle pointed out, “Asians have been eating soy products for millennia and don’t seem to be any the worse for it… No, they don’t grow breasts.”

Good enough from me. Anyway, here’s a few tweets from the alt-right — a main course of ignorance with transphobia and racism on the side — what else would we expect?

PS: Dr Stangle since retracted his claims (sort of) in the Livestock News. The alt-right, however, never retract.

— Alpha OmegaEnergy (@AOECOIN) December 26, 2019

Sure, let’s turn our boys into girls fast!!! What a great agenda! Social engineering is not enough apparently these days, so let’s do it with the food that we eat!https://t.co/86hx0BwUbp — Leonard Roxon (@LeonardRoxon) December 27, 2019

I’ve said this before, it seems they want to turn white peoples gay. Just another piece at wiping white people out. — wildone (@wildone03713134) December 27, 2019

