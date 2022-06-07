Texas lawmaker Bryan Slaton wants to ban drag queens, not guns

Just when we thought America couldn’t get any crazier, lawmaker Bryan Slaton has announced plans to ban drag queens from performing to children, in the wake of recent school shootings.

Yes, in a time when gun law debate is still heavy in the wake of the shooting, Slaton is looking to ban drag queens.

And people are giving it the obvious reaction it deserves.

Bryan Slaton announces he is “protecting kids from drag shows”

It seems hard to believe that in the wake of recent school shootings politicians would be debating anything but actual child safety issues.

However Texas lawmaker Bryan Slaton believes he is intent on protecting children, from drag queens.

“Drag shows are no place for a child. I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either.” He announced on Twitter this week.

He announced that he has plans to introduce a measure during next year’s legislative session to stop children from seeing drag shows and other “inappropriate displays.”

Slaton apparently made the announcement after seeing a viral video over the weekend where young children attended a Pride Month drag show.

He called it a “disturbing trend in which perverted adults are obsessed with sexualising young children.”

“Protecting our own children isn’t enough and our responsibility as lawmakers extends to the sexualisation that is happening across Texas” he said in his statement.

Slaton plans to introduce his proposal at the next legislative session, which won’t be until January 2023.

Drag shows are no place for a child. I would never take my children to a drag show and I know Speaker Dade Phelan and my Republican colleagues wouldn’t either. I will be filing legislation to address this issue in the new #txlege . pic.twitter.com/R7NkX7ADBR — Bryan Slaton (@BryanforHD2) June 6, 2022

The internet responds to Bryan Slaton

Of course when the internet hears of such a thing, they take a moment to respond to the likes of Bryan Slaton.

First cab off the rank was of course, the iconic Michelle Visage.

Visage truly spoke for all of us when she said “OHHHHHHHH YOU BETTA HOLD MY WIG FRENS…. THE FUQ.”

OHHHHHHHH YOU BETTA HOLD MY WIG FRENS…. THE FUQ https://t.co/C5KsAdFKVE — michelle visage (@michellevisage) June 6, 2022

While we all echo the sentiments of Michelle, many were quick to start pointing out the obvious issue being overlooked here.

Gun control.

This isn’t about protecting children, it’s about further censoring the LGBTQ+ community and taking more rights away from parents. Let’s actually protect children by passing common-sense gun control. #txlege https://t.co/iKJcwlhX4G — Jessica González (@jessicafortexas) June 6, 2022

I don’t remember any drag queens murdering children with AR-15s in Texas but… https://t.co/F1TWtxsjXa — Joey Jay (IS GAY) (@joeyjayisgay) June 6, 2022

A BUNCH OF KIDS JUST DIED AND THIS IS THE TOP PRIORITY!?!? https://t.co/yZ2f29joBB — The Jay Agenda (@JayJurden) June 6, 2022