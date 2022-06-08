Billy Eichner says Hollywood is “homophobic” and “hypocritical”

At the MTV Movie & Tv Awards over the weekend Billy Eichner expressed his frustrations at the industry in an interview.

While discussing his new movie Bros he labeled the industry “homophobic” and “hypocritical.”

He went on to detail how “infuriating” the industry has been.

Billy Eichner is making history with new film Bros

When it was announced the Billy Eichner would be making a gay rom-com featuring an all LGBTQIA+ cast, it was a history making moment.

The announcement of the film, created by Eichner has had people talking since word of its released dropped online.

In an interview with Page Six at the MTV Movie & TV Awards he discussed the film and how he felt about the industry.

“As you know, Bros is historic in several ways, it’s the first gay-rom ever released by a major studio” he said.

“It’s the first major studio film with an all LGBTQ+ cast in all the roles – even the straight roles – and apparently I’m the first openly gay man to ever write and star in his own major studio film. Which is bizarre and infuriating but somehow true.”

Last month the hilarious trailer dropped for the film, receiving a hugely positive response from fans online.

“I think why so many people are watching the trailer and why so many people are talking about it is because there’s a real hunger for stories like this” he gushed in the interview.

But while he’s happy there is finally a film like this, he had words for industry that prevented it for so long.

“People were scared”

While there have been LGBTQIA+ plus films released for years, the significance of this film is enormous in its importance, but also in highlighting that it took so long to happen.

In his interview with Page Six Billy Eichner vented his frustrated at the industry that held back this film and others like it back.

“Hollywood has often been very accepting on the surface but very homophobic underneath the surface and very hypocritical.”

“And a lot of decisions have been made based on fear – fears that I think are often irrational – and yet, people were scared.”

“You know, a lot of it was based around what they think the mainstream audience would or would not accept.”

“And that’s pretty infuriating when you think about it.”

Watch the full trailer for Bros below.