Mitchell Fine Art gallery unveil latest exhibition – ‘Edge’

An exhibition of hard edge painters is the final show for 2022 at Mitchell Fine Art in Fortitude Valley Brisbane.

‘Edge’, which opened on the 29th of November, presents the artworks of Sydney artists Annalisa Ferraris and Maximillian Daniels, and Central Australian Indigenous artist Kudditji Kngwarreye.

Their paintings are interpretations of an artform that combines hard edged geometric compositions, the use of intense colour palettes and a fearless approach to colour field painting.

The apparent simplicity of these artworks disguises the research, contemplation and also the thought behind the artist’s practice.

Showcasing of artists

Annalisa Ferraris’ artworks are minimalist compositions designed to evoke a sense of place or consciousness and are not intended to be a depiction of a specific location.

Her intention is to elicit a feeling, a memory, an emotion. A conjuring of either memories or a place that we would like to be.

Maximilian Daniels has spent the best part of a decade experimenting with the relationship and interdependence between light and colour.

Using up to 35 layers of colour in a single work, Daniels explores the union of fields of colour, light and luminosity.

Kudditji Kngwarreye’s paintings are a depiction of his beloved country in Central Australia.

Kudditji passed away in 2017 and the works in the exhibition were all created as the artist approached his 80th year.

With no formal training in composition or colour theory, his paintings are an intuitive response to his homelands and culture.

The exhibition is showing from 29th November – 23rd December 2022 at Mitchell Fine Art in Arthur St, Fortitude Valley Brisbane.

Mitchell Fine Art is located at 86 Arthur St in Fortitude Valley. The gallery is open 6 days a week and also provides free onsite parking.

