Gentleman Jack star records song commemorating beloved characters

Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones has recorded a song to commemorate her time on the beloved television show.

Gentleman Jack is a British historical drama based on the extensive personal diaries of the “first modern lesbian” Anne Lister.

The series largely focused on the marriage of Lister (Jones) and Anne Walker (Sophie Rundle).

However, Gentleman Jack was cancelled in June 2022, much to the dismay of fans.

To commemorate the series, Suranne Jones has joined forces with O’Hooley & Tidow- the duo who perform the show’s opening track.

Jones announced the upcoming release of the song, The Ballad of Anne & Ann, on Instagram.

“I had the honour of recording this beautiful song with Heidi and Belinda earlier this year,” she wrote.

“I personally wanted to mark the next stage of Anne and Ann’s real-life story for the fans and tell the tale of Ann Walker’s strength.

“This song is beautiful, Written by @ohooleyandtidow ❤️ It was very special sharing it with @sophiesophierundle for the 1st time too.

“By joining @ohooleyandtidow on this beautiful original track it felt like the perfect way to thank you all for the support you have shown Gentleman Jack and the ongoing love you have for the 2 series we made and these wonderful characters.

“I love how creativity finds a way!”

Jones also confirmed that her fee for the song had been donated to LGBTQIA+ charity The Albert Kennedy Trust.

Fans continue to campaign for Gentleman Jack

Since the show’s cancellation, Gentleman Jack fans have campaigned tirelessly for a third season.

On September 22, 2022, the #SaveGentlemanJack campaign crowdfunded a billboard in Times Square to mark the 182nd anniversary of Anne Lister’s death.

“It is clear that Gentleman Jack and Anne Lister now go hand in hand. Like the Ann(e)s, there cannot be one without the other,” the website read.

“182 years may have passed since Anne Lister’s death, but it has taken only 3 short years for the world to truly know about it.”

The Ballad of Anne & Ann will be released on December 16, 2022.

The song is now available for pre-order from ohooleyandtidow.com.

