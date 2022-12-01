Baroness Hussey grills Buckingham Palace guest over origin

Baroness Susan Hussey, Prince William’s godmother and a Woman of the Bedchamber to Elizabeth II for over 60 years, interrogated a black guest at Buckingham Palace over her origin.

King Charles III recently appointed Hussey to the newly created position of Lady of the Household, responsible for helping with events at Buckingham Palace. The incident occurred at a reception hosted at the official residence of the Australian monarch by Queen Camilla on gender-based violence.

Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of the charity Sistah Space, was one of 300 guests at the event.

Ngozi Fulani wrote on Twitter that ten minutes after she arrived at the reception, Lady SH (Lady Susan Hussey, Baroness Hussey) approached her, moved her hair to see her name badge, and began the interrogation.

Lady SH: Where are you from?

NF: Sistah Space.

SH: No. Where do you come from?

NF: We’re based in Hackney.

SH: NO. What part of Africa are YOU from?

NF: I don’t know. They didn’t leave any records.

SH: Well, you must know where you’re from. I spent some time in France. Where are you from?

NF: here, UK.

SH: No, but what Nationality are you?

NF: I am born here and am British.

Where do you really come from?

SH: No, but where do you really come from? Where do your people come from?

NF: ‘My people’, Lady? What is this?

SH: Oh, I can see I’m going to have a challenge getting you to say where you’re from. When did you first come here?

NF: Lady! I am a British national. My parents came here in the 50s when…

SH: Oh, I knew we’d get there in the end. You’re Caribbean.

NF: No, Lady. I am of African heritage, Caribbean descent, and British nationality.

SH: Oh, so you’re from…

Oh yes. The British Royals. The family who denied anyone was ever racist about Meghan Markle.

Baroness Hussey has since apologised and resigned over what Buckingham Palace described in a statement as ‘unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments’.

Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.