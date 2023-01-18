Australian drag queen and Sydney WorldPride ambassador Miss Ellaneous has shared fierce footage of a recent trip to Canberra, giving the federal parliament its first ever drag show.

The Darwin-born performer, a.k.a. Ben Graetz, is one of our best-known First Nations drag queens.

And last month, Miss Ellaneous travelled to Canberra to meet with MPs to tell them about Sydney WorldPride. The LGBTIQ+ mega-festival kicks off in Sydney next month, bringing over 300 events to the city including a landmark human rights conference.

During the presentation to about 100 politicians from the Parliamentary Friends of LGBTIQA+ Australians group, Miss Ellaneous served a lip sync to Keala Settle’s This Is Me.

“So proud to have been able to represent @sydneyworldpride, @sydneymardigras & @equalityaustralia at Parliament House,” the performer wrote on Instagram.

“It was a real pinch me moment, as I got to perform and represent our community in front of so many political leaders and government change makers.”

Sydney WorldPride begins on February 17

It’s now just weeks until Sydney hosts the biennial mega-festival this summer. It’s is the first WorldPride held in the southern hemisphere.

Sydney WorldPride will coincide with the 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival, featuring the usual Mardi Gras events, including the Parade back at its home on Oxford Street.

But as well as the usual Mardi Gras events, Sydney WorldPride will also include hundreds of unique events, including multiple concerts, parties, marches, and First Nations events.

Dance parties will take over Bondi Beach and the Domain, and the Opera House will host a First Nations gala concert.

“Whether you enjoy parties, enjoy visual arts or performing, want to talk and share ideas and discuss politics or policy, we hope all of our communities are reflected and engaged,” WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett explains.

For those outside Sydney, the ABC will broadcast the Sydney WorldPride opening concert on February 24.

Then on February 26 the 45th Mardi Gras Parade from Oxford Street will again screen live on the ABC.

In addition to the Mardi Gras Parade, 50,000 people in their brightest colours will walk across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge, in a powerful display of LGBTIQ+ visibility.

