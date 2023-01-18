Sure looks like Sam Smith is dating this US fashion designer

Sam Smith brought their rumoured new boyfriend, New York fashion designer Christian Cowan, to Australia with them this month.

This week, paparazzi got photos of the pair walking arm-in-arm on the street in New York City.

In one of the photos, Sam smooches Christian on the side of the head. The 25-year-old designer has crafted outfits worn by Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and others.

But we now also know that Sam Smith brought Christian with them on a trip to Australia.

Sam performed a special one-off concert in Adelaide as part of a promo-filled trip around South Australia this month.

The singer will return here for more shows later this year on their big national tour.

But back to Sam’s alleged boyfriend. This week, a Sydney tattoo artist revealed that recently, Christian was also in Australia with Sam.

A tattoo artist at Sydney’s Markd Tattoos’ posted the photo of the pair after the singer got inked with a red plant on their wrist. The artist tagged both Sam and Christian.

“Late post! At first I didn’t believe it when I got an email saying that Sam Smith would like a tattoo from me,” Sydney artist MJ wrote.

“Even on the day I thought it was just a hoax… One of my proudest moments as a tattoo artist!”

Christian Cowan joined Sam Smith at the White House last month

In December, Sam and their alleged partner were photographed together with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sam and Cyndi Lauper both performed at the White House to mark President Biden signing the crucial Respect for Marriage Act.

Sam posted a photo standing alongside Cowan, Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, as well as Harris and her partner Doug Emhoff.

The singer, who is non-binary, recently told GQ, “I’ve only had three boyfriends. All of them, equally, were just incredible teachers.”

They also added they no longer need “another person to direct me to me. I direct them to me myself. Because I know who I am. And it’s beautiful.

“Every single relationship is different. Every two people are different. And I think it’s just learning your own language together.”

Sam Smith announces big national tour later this year

Last week, Sam Smith announced Australian and New Zealand tour dates for later this year in support of their upcoming fourth studio album, Gloria.

On GLORIA the tour, Sam will play the arena concerts around Australia in October and November.

They’ll perform in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland. Tickets went on sale today, with some shows already sold out and new shows added.

“I’m so excited to be launching Gloria the tour Australia and New Zealand dates,” the singer said last week.

“Both countries hold such a special place in my heart, and we’re working hard on delivering an incredible show for you all.

“I can’t wait for you to see it and be with you all again soon.”

Sam Smith’s new album Gloria featuring their monster hit with Kim Petras, Unholy, is out January 27.

Read more: Sam Smith and Kim Petras made queer chart history with Unholy

