Madonna left Australia out of her big tour announcement

Madonna has confirmed the rumours and announced she’s embarking a major greatest hits world tour to celebrate 40 years in music.

But unfortunately her Celebration Tour dates don’t yet include any stops in Australia, or anywhere else in the Southern Hemisphere.

Madonna wiped her Instagram account and dropped a star-studded video announcing the tour featuring Bob The Drag Queen, Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre.

The video re-enacted the truth-or-dare scenes from her 1991 documentary In Bed With Madonna.

Madonna quizzed comedian Amy Schumer on her rimming skills before Amy dares Madonna do an all-hits tour.

“Do you think a lot of people would come to that show? F__k yeah,” Madonna says.

Madonna explains she wants to “explore as many songs as possible” on the setlist for her first greatest hits concerts.

The singer will also be joined by special guest, Drag Race alum Bob the Drag Queen, for the entire tour. It begins in North America in July.

But we’ll just have to wait and see if Australia gets added to the 35-city of the new tour.

She has only ever toured Australia twice, with 23 years in between. The first time was 1993’s The Girlie Tour and then again in 2016 on the Rebel Heart tour.

But Madonna admitted during that Australian tour she’d copped fines for breaking noise curfews after concerts started hours late.

“The late police had me arrested and thrown in jail for life… greatness equals lateness,” she said during one of her 2016 Brisbane concerts.

“For all the late fines I’ve had to pay over 8 months, I have made no money off this f___ing tour, okay, so let’s drink.”

But that year, she performed a one-off intimate music, cabaret and storytelling show Tears of a Clown in Melbourne as a gift to her patient Australian fans.

This week, Madonna gave some overseas fans just hours notice before they had to jump in early and snatch up pre-sale tickets.

This year is the 40th anniversary of Madonna releasing debut single Holiday and her self-titled debut album.

Last year, she released an expansive remix retrospective Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, officially releasing some club remixes for the first time.

