Kim Petras revealed as surprise Sydney WorldPride headliner

German pop superstar Kim Petras has been revealed as a surprise headliner at Sydney WorldPride’s Rainbow Republic closing concert.

Sydney is preparing to host the mega-festival from February 17 to March 5, for the first time in the southern hemisphere.

And Kim Petras will join a lineup of queer stars on the Rainbow Republic stage at The Domain to close out the Sydney WorldPride program on March 5.

The Unholy and Slut Pop singer said she’s so happy to be back in Sydney to support the WorldPride festival.

“Headlining Mardi Gras was a really inspiring moment back in 2019,” she said.

“It was one of my favourite Pride events ever, so I’m really excited to see my Australian fans again and take everything to a whole new level.”

Kim Petras is on a roll after her collaboration with Sam Smith, Unholy, has topped charts around the world. Sam and Kim’s smash is also ARIA number one here in Australia.

Kim became the first out transgender performer to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Rainbow Republic concert will be hosted by Keiynan Lonsdale. Keiynan will also perform as part of the concert’s seven hours of live music, DJs and dancing.

LA-based indie alternative pop trio MUNA, known for queer favourites Silk Chiffon and What I Want, will perform at Rainbow Republic. MUNA are making their first ever trip to Australia.

G Flip, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne are also on the lineup.

Kim Petras among pop star headlines at Sydney WorldPride

Over 17 days, Sydney WorldPride will take over the city, coinciding with the 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

But as well as the usual Mardi Gras events, Sydney WorldPride will also include hundreds of unique events, including multiple concerts, parties, marches, and First Nations events.

Kim Petras is just the latest music name announced as headliner. Pop stars Kylie Minogue, Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger are headlining other big concerts on the Sydney WorldPride calendar.

From February, the ABC will broadcast the WorldPride opening concert and the 2023 Mardi Gras Parade from Oxford Street.

