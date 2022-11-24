‘Just glad he’s not gay’: father of Club Q shooter speaks out

In an interview with CBS, Aaron Brink, father of the suspected Club Q gunman, 22-year old Anderson Aldrich, shared his initial relief upon learning the news of the attacks.

‘There was a shooting involving multiple people, and then I find it was a gay bar and I was like oh my god, is he gay? And he’s not gay so – phew!

‘I’m a Mormon, I’m a conservative Republican and we don’t do gay,’ Mr Brink continued.

‘I think we should stand up against homosexuality’.

In another clip, in which Brink appears to be unaware of the full extent of the situation, the reporters explain the crimes which Alrich is being accused of.

‘He’s been accused of going on a mass shooting at a gay bar and killing 5 people,’ one of the CBS reporters explains.

To which Brink replies, ‘Well, shit… I’m just glad he’s not gay.’

Violent upbringing

The suspect’s father also shared details regarding Aldrich’s upbringing.

‘I praised him for violent behaviour really early. I told him it works. It is instant and you’ll get immediate results,’ Brink said to CBS.

Brink also revealed that, up until 6 months ago, he had thought Aldrich had been dead for several years.

His ex-wife, Laura Voepel, allegedly phoned Brink in 2016 and told him the youth had committed suicide.

In actuality, he explained, Aldrich had sought a name change because Brink was associated with the porn industry and appeared in the reality television program, Intervention.

Upon reconnecting 6 months ago, the two apparently fell into an argument.

‘He’s pissed off. He’s pissed off at me. He wants to poke at the old man,’ Brink said.

Criminal backgrounds

Brink’s feature on Intervention came after ex-wife was struggling with Brink’s meth-addiction.

Prior to this, Brink had served federal time in prison in the late 1990s for marijuana importation.

He was also sent back to prison on a parole violation after a conviction for assaulting Voepel.

Voepel also has a criminal history, being suspected for arson, according to court documents.

She was later found guilty of a lesser offence in connection with the same incident.

Brink concludes by stating he still loves his son, and offers an apology to the family and victims of Aldrich’s actions.

“I’m sorry for your loss,” he says. “I’m sorry I let my son down.”

Aldrich is currently being held without bail facing murder and hate crime charges.

