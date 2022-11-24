Landmark LGBTIQ+ anti-discrimination bill passes in NT

Amendments to the Northern Territory’s anti-discrimination laws have been passed by parliament yesterday after hours of heated debates.

The reforms prevent religious schools from discriminating against staff based on their sexuality or personal religious beliefs.

National LGBTIQ+ organisation Equality Australia has welcomed the passage of the reforms.

The reforms offer to strengthen discrimination protections for Northern Territorians – especially LGBTIQ+ people, according to the organisation.

‘Every Territorian deserves to live, study and work with dignity and respect,’ said Equality Australia’s Legal Director Ghassan Kassisieh.

‘Our laws should protect all of us, equally. LGBTIQ+ Territorians now have greater protections from discrimination, no matter where they work, study or access services , ‘ Mr Kassisieh continued.

However, despite the amendments working to preserve the right to religious beliefs, the reforms provoked backlash from religious organisations.

‘A misleading campaign stoked fear in the community about the impact of these reforms which simply requires religious schools to play by the same rules as everyone else,’ said Mr Kassisieh.

The laws allow for religious organisations to not only freely observe religious practices, but to also employ people of the same faith where the job genuinely requires it.

‘These clear protections are important in the particular context of the Northern Territory where a religious school may be the only one operating in the area and where diverse religious beliefs, including First Nations spirituality, are part of the fabric of many lives.’

The laws will ‘foster inclusion’

Independent Education Union’s Queensland and Northern Territory (IEU-QNT) Branch Secretary Terry Burke has also welcomed the reforms.

Mr Burke claims that the reforms will ‘foster inclusion and protect vulnerable staff and students’.

‘Our union commends the NT parliament for passing these reforms and listening to the voice of IEU members who advocated for the removal of discrimination exemptions for religious schools,’ Mr Burke said.

‘The new laws will provide greater protection to vulnerable community members, including the LGBTQI+ community and are long overdue.’

Anti-discrimination safety net

In addition to the protections from discrimination for LGBTIQ+ people, the reforms also offer protection for other communities.

These include people with disabilities and carers; people experiencing homelessness or unemployment; and those experiencing domestic and family violence, among others.

The reforms also introduce a positive duty on employers, educators and service providers.

This duty entails taking steps to eliminate discrimination, victimisation and sexual harrassment.

The reform also improves the process for complaints.

It allows for representative complaints to be brought by an organisation on behalf of a group of individuals.

Historical landmark decision

The Anti-Discrimination Amendment Bill 2022 passed 15 votes to 9 in Northern Territory Parliament..

This passage marks the first substantial overhaul of this legislation since the original act was passed 30 years ago.

This step to modernise the Northern Territory’s anti-discrimination laws follows other states and territories which have passed similar reforms.

Mr Burke said it was time for such reforms to be taken to Queensland.

“The Northern Territory has led the way on this issue and the rest of the country should be prioritising the urgent passing of laws to remove anti-discrimination exemptions to ensure faith-based organisations and schools operate in line with community expectations,” he said.

The increased scrutinization of LGBTQI+ youth in schools as of late has brought this issue to the forefront for many.

As demonstrated by the NT Parliament, the safety and well-being of these communities must be a priority for legislation, now more than ever.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.