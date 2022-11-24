Celebrities

JoJo Siwa recalls phone call from Elton John after coming out

Sarah Davison
Jojo Siwa Dancing With the stars same sex partner lesbian

JoJo Siwa has shared about the conversation she had with Sir Elton John after coming out. 

While attending Elton’s final US Tour Date in Los Angeles, JoJo spoke warmly about her friendship with the Grammy Award winner.

“I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes,” she told E News.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

“I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever.”

‘Hello JoJo, darling’

Years later, JoJo was shocked to receive a call from Elton after she publicly came out.

“Hello JoJo, darling. This is Elton,” he said.

JoJo went on to share how Elton had inspired her with her own coming-out journey.

“To see the way that the world accepted Elton John for who he was, Freddie Mercury for who he was,” she said.

“All of those people who came before me in the gay community made me feel like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be OK. Those people are who they are, people know them and people love them.’”

In addition to calling JoJo, Elton also shared a video of support for the singer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

 

“JoJo, I want to congratulate you on sharing yourself with the world and coming out this year,” John, started in the video.

“I’m overjoyed that you’ve joined our beautiful community.

“At 17, you were able to do something that took people of my generation decades to do.

“Not only are you living your truth, you’re a shining example to young people the world over and their families, by showing that love is love and people are people and that is that.”

Farewell Yellow Brick Road is intended to be John’s final tour and will consist of more than 300 concerts worldwide.

For the latest lesbiangaybisexualtransgenderintersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Yiannopoulos teams up with Kanye West
Match made in hell: Milo Yiannopoulos teams up with Kanye West
Drag queen Courtney Act and Liberal Senator Alex Antic
Courtney Act hits back at Liberal senator’s vile ‘grooming’ slur
Luke evans shares speedo workout video
Luke Evans promotes new TV series with speedo workout video
Comedian Alan Carr on RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Alan Carr is single in Australia and is ‘going to be such a slag’
Queer Eye Antoni Porowski and his boyfriend Kevin Harrington
Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski is engaged to boyfriend Kevin Harrington
Instagram photo of Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita welcome second child