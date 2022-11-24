JoJo Siwa recalls phone call from Elton John after coming out

JoJo Siwa has shared about the conversation she had with Sir Elton John after coming out.

While attending Elton’s final US Tour Date in Los Angeles, JoJo spoke warmly about her friendship with the Grammy Award winner.

“I remember the first time I ever got to meet Elton was backstage at one of his concerts and I got to talk to him for 45 minutes,” she told E News.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

“I was only 15 and that conversation changed my life forever.”

‘Hello JoJo, darling’

Years later, JoJo was shocked to receive a call from Elton after she publicly came out.

“Hello JoJo, darling. This is Elton,” he said.

JoJo went on to share how Elton had inspired her with her own coming-out journey.