Dreamboat Keiynan Lonsdale holidays with lover in music video

Singer-songwriter Keiynan Lonsdale hits the beach with his man in the summery music video for his new single Come Papi.

The Australian actor, dancer and singer recently dropped the video for the R&B jam, which Keiynan released as a double single with new track Lessons.

In the music video for Come Papi, Keiynan is in the middle of a steamy tropical getaway with an unseen male love interest.

Keiynan swims, films, flirts and sings the song’s lyrics to his man as they spend time on the beautiful beach in the video.

Both of the new tracks are from Keiynan Lonsdale’s upcoming second album.

The Australian performer is also known for his overseas acting roles in The Flash and Love, Simon.

Keiynan released his debut album Rainbow Boy back in 2020.

Keiynan Lonsdale coming to Brisbane for MELT

Last month, Keiynan Lonsdale also released the music video for the 2020 track Enter, The Gay Street Fighter (below).

In a few months, Keiynan will perform at Brisbane Powerhouse for the venue’s annual queer arts festival MELT.

He’ll perform a concert during the festival supported by Melbourne-based queer alt-pop artist Keelan Mak.

“Keiynan’s reflections on candid, 20-somethings heartbreak, mix perfectly with soft, lullaby-esque vocal, alternative electronica and hook-driven choruses,” MELT says.

