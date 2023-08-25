MELT Festival unveils big queer arts lineup at Brisbane Powerhouse

MELT Festival, Brisbane’s annual celebration of queer art, artists, allies and ideas is back for an eighth edition with a vibrant and eclectic 2023 program.

MELT will take over Brisbane Powerhouse from November 11 – 26, with home-grown talents alongside international performers.

Brisbane Powerhouse Artistic Director and CEO Kate Gould said MELT features provocative and hilarious theatre, exhibitions showcasing exquisite photography, textile art and installations and book launch.

“Melt 2023 is an explosion of creativity blending music, visual art and theatre to deliver our audiences an amazing program on the dancefloor, in the gallery and across our theatres,” she said.

“What better way to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community than with a kaleidoscope of performers and experiences curated by our diverse team at Brisbane Powerhouse?”

Music at MELT Festival

Aluna, UK dance star and ex-AlunaGeorge member, will play songs from her new solo album MYCELiUM. She’ll share the stage with KUČKA, an electronic producer and singer who has worked with Flume, A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar and others.

Grammy-nominated dance-pop star Kah-Lo will perform her hit songs like Rinse & Repeat, Fast, Fake and Drag Me Out. She’ll team up with Djanaba, a First Nations artist who mixes traditional and modern music. Her new single Don’t Really Care, with PNAU, will get you dancing.

TOPS is a Montreal-based band that makes sophisticated pop with soft rock influences. Jane Penny’s wistful voice sings over drums, guitars and keyboards. Their songs are catchy and emotional, with a unique groove.

Award-winning ensemble Matt Hsu’s Obscure Orchestra is comprised of 20+ BIPOC, First Nations, disabled, non-binary and trans artists. They’ll perform their new alt-pop and experimental work “Companions”.

Alter Boy is a queer-lectro pop band that mixes R&B, dark beats and vocals with Auslan. They’re led by hard-of-hearing singer Molly Priest and interpreter Luke Eastman. Alter Boy will perform with June Jones, a Sydney alt-pop singer who’s released her single Good Girl.

Sydney star Keiynan Lonsdale released his debut album Rainbow Boy in 2020 and will perform with Keelan Mak, a queer alt-pop artist from Naarm/Melbourne who sings about heartbreak and electronica.

Theatre on the lineup

Bunny is an interactive show by Luke George and Daniel Kok that explores the art and intimacy of rope and knots. They use different types of knots to create a collective experience of desire, trust and connection. The show has travelled to over a dozen cities worldwide and is now back in Australia.

Overflow, by trans writer Travis Alabanza, is a trans production about women’s bathrooms and who belongs there. Rosie (Janet Anderson) is trapped in a flooding cubicle and remembers her past encounters in toilets. With her panic rising and no help on its way, can she keep her head above water?

Free visual art at Brisbane Powerhouse

Paul Yore’s BECOME WHAT YOU ARE is a transgressive exhibition of textile works that critique various aspects of society. He uses recycled materials and traditional crafts to create his pieces. He also collaborated with Romance Was Born for some garments.

The Huxleys’ Places of Worship photos show the fading magic of other worlds. The Huxleys are Melbourne artists who dress up as outsiders in nature. They want to celebrate and adore the earth’s jewels with their costumes and styling. They also want people to admire and worship their queer bodies and their difference.

Tin Nguyen & Edward Cutting are Australian artists in New York who are curious about nature and how we are linked to it. They use art to show this connection. Multitudes is a series of fun outdoor art and science projects that mix the real and the virtual, the human and the more than human.

Rhys Nicholson stops in Brisbane on book tour

Comedian Rhys Nicholson talks about their anxiety, food issues and book deal in new memoir Dish. In a talk at MELT Rhys will share stories, thoughts and recipes to explore life’s small questions.

MELT Festival is at Brisbane Powerhouse from November 11 – 26, 2023. Tickets to each show on the 2023 lineup are on sale now.

