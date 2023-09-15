Brisbane play highlights ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ about life

Metro Arts’ Every Brilliant Thing is a funny but thought-provoking interactive theatre experience, inviting Brisbane audiences to consider the small joys and everyday moments of beauty that make life brilliant.

Every Brilliant Thing is a new production from Ipswich-based THAT Production Company of Duncan Macmillan’s acclaimed UK comedy.

The play traverses family, love, loss and hope, from a son’s perspective as he puts together a list of life’s magical and mundane moments to help his mother who is struggling with depression.

THAT Production Company Artistic Director Timothy Wynn described Every Brilliant Thing as a heartwarming, honest, and hopeful journey.

“Audiences can expect storytelling at its most essential,” he said.

“This play offers an authentic, engaging and entertaining experience while discussing some of the more challenging – yet totally universal – elements of living.”

Lead actor Jason Klarwein has worked with theatre companies all over Australia and was nominated for a Helpmann Award in 2017.

In Every Brilliant Thing, the unique interactions between him and the audience means every show is different.

“Essentially, this is a play that deeply connects with its audience – there’s no division,” he said.

“It leaves audiences with a subtle, transformational quality. I believe that’s why it has resonated so powerfully across the globe.”

Metro Arts’ uplifting interactive stage play leaves audiences with a fresh perspective on their world.

The experience leaves theatregoers compiling their own list of every brilliant thing in their own lives. What would you include?

Every Brilliant Thing is at Metro Arts in Brisbane from October 4-21, 2023. Tickets on sale now.

