1924: Wowsers work to “regain dreadful power”

In 1924, Brisbane Truth warned of the danger in taking our liberties for granted and ignoring the efforts of wowsers.

Wowsers who saw anyone different to themselves as terrible sinners warned the paper. Those same wannabe Inquisitors once exercised dreadful power, and they wanted that power back.

“By diabolically, devious dodges they are capturing seats on municipal councils, and gradually strengthening their grip on Parliament.”

Everything old is new again.

The Brisbane Truth published those words in 1924!

But QNews reported this week on a neo nazi candidate attempting to win election in Busselton, WA while hiding his extremist views and agenda.

Wowsers

The Aussie slang term wowser refers to people who attempt to deprive others of pleasures they regard as sinful.

CJ Dennis defined a wowser as “an ineffably pious person who mistakes this world for a penitentiary and himself for a warder.”

Almost a century later, as 2024 zooms in on us, there are wowsers aplenty at work in Australia.

The Brisbane Truth article reminded readers of the injustices visited by wowsers on their fellow citizens in centuries past.

It also listed the many activities wowsers sought to criminalise in 1924.

“Today, we laugh at the wowser who denounces the sinfulness of sport, surf bathing, and swimming, Sunday picnics, the movies and the theatre, light literature, and Sunday papers…

“We enjoy the widest freedom, a broad franchise, and popular parliaments. All these boons, we hold lightly because we have enjoyed them so long. Because we forget the terrific battle that was waged by men dead and gone to win them for us. We view the wowser with amused contempt and reckon not that in every city in Australia today, there are men with twenty-century bodies and seventeenth-century minds…”

The best prophet of the Future is the Past

“By diabolically, devious dodges they are capturing seats on municipal councils, and gradually strengthening their grip on Parliament. Once they get the upper hand they will establish their damnable Inquisition into the moral, and religious opinions of the citizens. If our citizens will remember always that the best prophet of the Future is the Past, and are guided by the lessons of history, they will never permit the men with twentieth-century bodies and seventeenth-century minds to dominate the social and religious life of Australia.

“Eternal vigilance is the price of Liberty.”

