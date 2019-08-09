Domino’s Rip Off Workers While CEO Gets $36.8 Million

An audit of Domino’s takeaway pizza outlets by the Fair Work Ombudsman found that just four of 33 targeted outlets were doing the right thing when it came to paying staff and keeping proper records.

Despite so many stores paying less than proper wages and entitlements, boss Don Meij receives an annual salary of $36.8 million – the highest paid CEO in the country.

Inspectors discovered that 20 workers were underpaid a total of $1,978 in just one month.

In addition, many of the stores weren’t paying delivery allowances and leave entitlements, and some had made unauthorised deductions from their workers’ wages.

Fair Work inspectors issued four compliance notices and 17 formal cautions – which puts a business on notice that future non-compliance could result in financial penalties.

Industrial relations advocate Miles Heffernan from Industrial Relations Claims said recent changes to legislation now means a franchisor can be held legally responsible for a franchisee’s workplace breaches.

“Domino’s clearly has some problems with its systems, or its training, or its business model – either way, it really needs to pull its finger out and educate its store operators about the importance of complying with workplace laws,” he said.

“I’m sure Mr Meij expects to get paid his full wages every month – well so do the workers in his stores,” Mr Heffernan said.

“It’s a bit rich that he gets paid so much money every month, yet his hard-working employees can’t even get what they are legally entitled to – what an absolute disgrace. As CEO, he should be ashamed and embarrassed.”

The Fair Work Ombudsman has promised further unannounced audits of Domino’s outlets in the coming months.

