‘I need a Valium’: Billy Porter talks filming first ‘Pose’ nude scene

Spoilers for Pose, season 2

Actor, singer and fashion icon Billy Porter has spoken out about his nerves before filming his first nude scene for this week’s episode of TV series Pose.

For the uninitiated, Pose follows African-American and Latino LGBTIQ members of the ballroom culture scene in 80’s New York.

Porter told the Television Critics Association earlier this week about filming the scene, which appeared in this week’s episode of the show.

“Listen, listen to me. I got that contract and that contract said ‘Nudity Clause,’” he said.

“I literally sat and went, ‘Child, they don’t want to see my black ass.’

“And I signed it, never thinking in a million years that anybody would call me on it.”

He continued: “These bitches wrote a script where I show my ass!”

But Porter then got serious to explain just how poignant the scene really was.

“I have been in this business [for] 30 years. I have been out since the beginning,” he said.

“In the past, as an out, queer actor, they generally tend to cut our dicks off. We are not sexualized people.”

“Even when they started telling stories of love, they were always white boys.

He continued: “I have spent my entire career never having been an object of anyone’s affection in anything – until now.

“I had my first kiss – my first romantic kiss – in anything ever in my life, last season in Episode 8.

“So, to be turning 50 on September 21, and having a very loving, connected sex scene is sort of blowing my mind.

“My nerves are frayed, I’m gonna take a Valium and watch it.”

Billy Porter is up for an Emmy for his ‘Pose’ role

Pose features the largest ever cast of trans actors on a scripted show. Last month, the show got an Emmy nomination for Best Outstanding Drama Series.

And Billy Porter, who plays fabulous MCs Pray Tell, received a nod for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Pose is screening in Australia on Foxtel every Sunday.

