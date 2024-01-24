ACT

Canberra’s rainbow roundabout gets progressive facelift

Canberra’s City Renewal Authority just gave the city’s iconic Rainbow Roundabout its first facelift in seven years.

Rainbow Roundabout now includes Progress Pride Flag colours

The city painted the roundabout in the colours of the Pride Flag in 2017 to celebrate the Yes vote for marriage equality. The Authority has now updated the Rainbow Roundabout to include the colours of the Pride Progress Flag.

Blue, pink and white represent trans, gender-diverse and gender-non-conforming people, as well as non-binary individuals. Black and brown represent people of colour, as well as people living with AIDS.

Neither Intersex nor Asexual

Although more inclusive than previously, the new design received some criticism for not representing the entire community. It does not include elements of either the intersex or asexual community flags.

However, community representatives said no consensus had been reached on whether or not the roundabout was the right place for the intersex flag.

A spokesperson for the City Renewal Authority said after discussion the government decided to consult on other ways to represent the intersex identity in Canberra, including through public artworks.

Rainbow Crossings

The idea of rainbow crosswalks originated in Taipei, Taiwan in 2008.

However, the first permanent rainbow crosswalk was not constructed until 2012 as part of Gay Pride Month celebrations in West Hollywood.

This inspired similar crossings in Sydney, Australia, the following year and temporary rainbow crossings in other cities such as Tel Aviv.

Rainbow Crossings now feature in numerous cities around the world either as permanent fixtures or temporary installations, often to celebrate events like local Pride festivals.

