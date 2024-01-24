SecureOurSocials: META should lead the way

The #SecureOurSocials campaign from Human Rights Watch demands Meta do more to protect LGBTQ+ social media users from online abuse.

Research conducted by GLAAD in 2023 revealed that all major social media platforms fail in the duty to protect LGBTQ+ users.

LGBTQ+ social media users reported harassment, doxxing, outings, and abuse on platforms like Facebook and InstagraPeople in the Middle East and North Africa.

LGBTQ+ people in those regions often suffer far-reaching offline consequences after being targeting on social media platforms.

In Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Tunisia, security forces utilise social platforms like Facebook and Instagram to gather evidence to entrap and prosecute LGBTQ+ people.

People report losing their jobs, being subjected to conversion practices, needing to change their place of residence or even flee the country. Many experience extreme mental health difficulties.

#SecureOurSocials

The #SecureOurSocials campaign demands that Meta acts like a global leader. The multinational conglomerate should do everything in its power to ensure the security of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to GLAAD research, Meta consciously decides what to allow on its platforms.

“They actively and intentionally decide thousands of times a day to interpret such material as being allowable.”

Now, Human Rights Watch is demanding the world’s largest social media company show some accountability.

The #SaveOurSocials campaign aims to encourage Meta to be more accountable for its users and more transparent by publishing data on user safety.

