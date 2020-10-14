University of Newcastle unveils rainbow crossing for its Pride Week

The University of Newcastle has unveiled a permanent rainbow pedestrian crossing at one of its New South Wales campuses.

The uni is celebrating its 2020 Pride Week this week. And on Tuesday students and staff unveiled the rainbow crossing on the Callaghan campus in front of the Chancellery building.

Advertisements

Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky said the crossing was a demonstration of the University’s commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

“The University’s Pride Week started as a grassroots, student-led fight for visibility,” Zelinsky said.

“[It has] grown to what is now a broader institution-wide celebration.

“Having a permanent rainbow crossing means that beyond the week of celebration our LGBTIQA+ students and staff know that they are accepted, embraced and supported by our community.”

The rainbow design chosen for the crossing also incorporates the colours of the transgender flag.

The design also includes brown and black stripes to represent all people of colour. This includes Australia’s own First Nations people, including Brotherboys and Sistergirls.

University of Newcastle celebrating Pride Week

Queer Collective convener TJ Hay said while Pride does have a focus on celebrating queerness in all of its forms, it’s also a time for advocacy and education.

“One of the aims of Pride is to provide opportunities for people to gain more knowledge about the LGBTIQA+ community and strengthen our ties with other members of the University community,” TJ said.

“It’s also a time to reflect on the work that has been done to try to meet the needs of queer students and what still needs to be done.”

The University of Newcastle also raised the rainbow flag on Tuesday for Pride Week.

Other activities include a pride picnic, art displays, student and community led panels, musicians, trivia and movie nights.

Student leaders and staff can also show their support by joining the university’s ALLY Network.

Advertisements

Later in the year, the university also plans to unveil a second rainbow crossing at its Ourimbah campus.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.