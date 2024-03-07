‘Ripley’ trailer shows Andrew Scott in his latest queer role

After his beautiful performance in All of Us Strangers, Andrew Scott is playing another iconic queer character.

The official trailer for Netflix’s new series Ripley, starring Scott, has just been released, and we’re already obsessed.

Ripley was first introduced in the 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley.

The Talented Mr Ripley was written by by lesbian author Patricia Highsmith. Highsmith also wrote The Price Of Salt, which the film Carol is based on.

According to the synopsis: “Tom Ripley is a grifter scraping by in early ’60s New York.

“He’s hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man’s dilettante son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home. Accepting the job is Tom’s first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.”

Will Andrew Scott’s Mr Ripley be queer?

Filmed in black and white, the trailer shows Ripley traversing the beachside villas and cathedrals of Italy, with flashes of violence and shadowy dealings cropping up alongside the lush scenery. “You’re a very hard man to find,” another character notes in the trailer. “No address, phone, office.”

While the 1999 film starring Matt Damon and Jude Law was queer-coded, it is hoped that Scott’s iteration will fully embrace the queer undertones of Patricia Highsmith’s work.

Ripley premieres on Netflix on April 4.

