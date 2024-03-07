Screen

‘Ripley’ trailer shows Andrew Scott in his latest queer role

Ripley Andrew Scott
Image: Netflix

After his beautiful performance in All of Us Strangers, Andrew Scott is playing another iconic queer character.

The official trailer for Netflix’s new series Ripley, starring Scott, has just been released, and we’re already obsessed.

Ripley was first introduced in the 1955 novel The Talented Mr. Ripley.

The Talented Mr Ripley was written by by lesbian author Patricia Highsmith. Highsmith also wrote The Price Of Salt, which the film Carol is based on.

According to the synopsis: “Tom Ripley is a grifter scraping by in early ’60s New York.

“He’s hired by a wealthy industrialist to travel to Italy to try to convince the man’s dilettante son, Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), to return home. Accepting the job is Tom’s first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.”

Will Andrew Scott’s Mr Ripley be queer?

Filmed in black and white, the trailer shows Ripley traversing the beachside villas and cathedrals of Italy, with flashes of violence and shadowy dealings cropping up alongside the lush scenery. “You’re a very hard man to find,” another character notes in the trailer. “No address, phone, office.”

While the 1999 film starring Matt Damon and Jude Law was queer-coded, it is hoped that Scott’s iteration will fully embrace the queer undertones of Patricia Highsmith’s work.

Ripley premieres on Netflix on April 4.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sarah Davison
Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Mandy Moobs and Freya Armani rumoured for Drag Race Down Under season four
Are these the queens on Drag Race Down Under season 4?
Michelle Visage on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs the World
Drag Race winner flies to NZ as new Down Under tea spills
We Are Pride My First Time
My First Time: New series delves into the ‘first times’ of queer Australians
Tamworth trans woman Dianne hugs a partner on Better Date Than Never
Tamworth Pride’s Dianne returns to Better Date Than Never
Michael and Stephen get married on Married At First Sight
Michael and Stephen’s wedding on MAFS was so wholesome
RuPaul promo shot
Host shake-up rumoured for RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under