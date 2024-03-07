Aaron Little joins QNews

Aaron Little is the latest member to join the QNews team. Photo: Supplied.

As the media company prepares to expand into new markets around the country, QNews is proud to welcome Aaron Little, one of the best-known and most respected sales professionals in the Australian LGBTQIA+ media space.

As QNews embarks on an ambitious expansion to launch state-specific magazines across Australia, the publication is thrilled to announce the addition of Aaron Little to its team.

Aaron, a highly regarded figure in the Australian LGBTQIA+ media landscape, steps in as the new Director of Advertising & Partnerships. With a rich sales background, Aaron made significant contributions during his time at the Star Observer.

A wealth of experience

Over the last 15 years, Aaron has also collaborated with notable organisations such as JOY FM in Melbourne, GLOBE, SGLBA, Pride Business Network, and GALTA, to name a few.

His extensive experience working with these diverse groups underscores his deep commitment to fostering inclusivity and support within the LGBTQIA+ community through effective media and partnership strategies.

Joining forces with National Sales and Sponsorship Director Greg Topalian and Queensland National Sales Director Shara Counihan, Aaron is poised to play a pivotal role in QNews’ strategic growth.

His expertise in print, social, and digital platforms aligns perfectly with QNews’ vision to offer clients unparalleled service and innovative solutions, ensuring their businesses shine within the LGBTQIA+ communities.

Greg Topalian expressed excitement about Aaron’s appointment, highlighting the depth of experience and vision Aaron brings to the team.

“Aaron’s appointment is not just a benefit for our operations in New South Wales; it’s a testament to our commitment to expanding QNews’ reach and impact across Australia,” Greg commented.

Aaron regards his work within the LGBTQIA+ communities as a privilege and is committed to driving innovation and inclusivity in advertising sales and partnerships.

Reflecting on his new role, Aaron shared, “Embarking on this journey with QNews, I aim to leverage my insights from previous roles to foster diversity and inclusion in the media landscape.”

“Every day offers a new opportunity to make a positive impact, and I’m excited to contribute to meaningful partnerships and projects that celebrate and support our communities.”

Coming to a state near you

The future looks bright for QNews, with plans to launch magazines in all Australian states.

The Victorian edition is set to kick off sometime this year, followed closely by a South Australia edition, marking significant milestones in the publication’s expansion.

This strategic move is designed to cater to the diverse communities within each region, offering content that reflects their unique perspectives and experiences.

QNews publisher Richard Bakker expressed his enthusiasm for welcoming Aaron to the team, emphasising Aaron’s dedication to community service and his alignment with QNews’ mission to champion inclusivity and equality.

“QNews is more than a platform; it’s a voice for the underrepresented and a beacon for diversity within the LGBTQIA+ communities,” Bakker said.

“Aaron’s commitment to these values makes him an invaluable addition to our team.”

As QNews forges ahead with its expansion, the publication remains committed to amplifying the voices of the LGBTQIA+ communities, celebrating their diversity, and ensuring their stories are heard.

Aaron Little’s arrival signifies a new chapter in QNews’ journey, promising innovative approaches to advertising, partnerships, and community engagement as the magazine grows and evolves.

