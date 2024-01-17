Andrew Scott’s beautiful All Of Us Strangers is in cinemas

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal’s moving gay fantasy drama All of Us Strangers opens in Australian cinemas on Thursday (January 18).

Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott play neighbours-turned-lovers in the beautiful film from Weekend and Looking‘s Andrew Haigh.

Andrew Scott plays reclusive writer Adam, who meets his enigmatic neighbour Harry (Mescal) in his London apartment block.

As the two men strike up a relationship, Adam reflects on his past and returns to his childhood home.

Mysteriously, the gay man discovers his late parents – Claire Foy and Jamie Bell – are seemingly alive and living there just as they were the day they died 30 years earlier.

All Of Us Strangers, one of the best films of year, scored glowing reviews from critics.

The beautiful queer film received an impressive 95% approval score on movie review site Rotten Tomatoes.

‘A story about grief and a need to reconnect’

Director Andrew Haigh said while All Of Us Strangers is based on a book, he added a lot of his own experiences to the film. He shot it at his real childhood home.

“I wanted to explore and express how I feel about a certain generation of gay men, basically my generation,” he explained to TIME.

“I’ve wanted to do that for a while, but I could never quite find the right story to do it.

“Telling it in the form of this strange ghost story about, essentially, what haunts us felt like the perfect way to explore a certain generation of people and what happened to us in the ’80s and ’90s.

“Connecting that with a story about grief and about a need to reconnect with parents felt like this perfect osmosis.”

All of Us Strangers is in Australian cinemas tomorrow (January 18).

Read also:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.