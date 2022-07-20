Quidditch changes name in response to Rowling’s trans stance

The real-life sport inspired by the Harry Potter franchise has announced that it will no longer be known as Quidditch.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the International Quidditch Association (IQA) announced the sport will now be known internationally as Quadball.

The announcement by the IQA follows US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch which have already rebranded to US Quadball (USQ) and Major League Quadball (MLQ).

The decision was made in response to Rowling’s history of transphobic comments, and the name being trademarked by Warner Bros.

Quidditch was first played in 2005 at Middlebury College in Vermont by Xander Manshel and Alex Benepe.

Since then, the sport has exploded in popularity and is now played by nearly 600 teams in 40 countries.

From Quidditch to Quadball

In a statement on their website, the IQA said the decision would see the sport’s name change reflected internationally.

“The IQA is very excited to be joining USQ and MLQ in changing the name of our sport and supporting this change across our members worldwide,” said IQA Board of Trustees chair Chris Lau.

“We are confident in this step and we look forward to all the new opportunities quadball will bring.

“This is an important moment in our sport’s history, and I personally am thrilled to be a part of it.”

The statement went on to address the role of Rowling in their decision.

“J.K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter book series, has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions,” the statement read.

“LGBTQ+ advocacy groups like GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign, as well as the three lead actors in the Harry Potter film series, have criticized her stances.”

Quadball is a mixed sport, and has an inclusivity clause, which “actively encourages participation by diverse people”.

As part of this, players are able to play as the gender they identify, including non-binary genders.