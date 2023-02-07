Keep the party going after WorldPride is over – visit Canberra!

Round off the amazing Sydney WorldPride festival with a weekend in the nation’s capital.

If you’re looking to keep the WorldPride ball rolling, look no further than the Pride Weekend @ Enlighten Festival.

This weekend will be a celebration of LGTBIQA+ pride from 10-12 March with a range of pride themed events to celebrate Canberra’s inclusive community.

With Pride Weekend @ Enlighten Festival taking over the night, take the time to explore Australia’s capital city during the day.

Take your tastebuds for a tour

Take a trip out to one of the more than 40 wineries within 35 minutes of Canberra to enjoy some local, renowned wines.

With grapes growing and wine being crafted since the 1840s, these rural wineries are truly an art form.

Treat yourself by dining at one of the numerous award-winning restaurants that call Canberra home.

Step into an awakening experience of Japanese culinary history at Raku. Executive Chef Hao Chen’s culinary creations span the taste spectrum, from subtle and delicate, to robust and exciting flavour profiles.

Experience fine dining amongst the suburbs of Canberra. Located in suburban Ainslie, Pilot. Restaurant is an intimate venue that is heightened by their elusive menu.

You can also expect a masterful seven-course degustation menu of nostalgic flavours, complex dishes, and exciting produce. Since opening, Pilot. has picked up numerous foodie awards and we suspect that won’t end anytime soon.

Taste the mouth-watering classical French dishes at Les Bistronomes. With Executive Chef Chauvin who developed his skills in amazing restaurants worldwide, including three Michelin star restaurant Pic (Valence), two Michelin star Nicolas Le Bec, and Gordon Ramsay’s Claridges in London, this restaurant takes French cuisine to a whole new level.

Take a walk on the wild side

After your taste buds are tantalised, take advantage of the extensive range of hiking options around the territory to walk off the food.

Head to Namadgi National Park and explore some of its 160 kilometres of marked walking tracks.

Or, make the hike up to the unbeatable view from the top of Booroomba Rocks.

Then take a quick drive to discover the stunning Gibraltar Falls, a beautiful 50-metre waterfall which has picnic tables and spectacular views.

You won’t want to miss the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve, with its wandering wallabies, emus, koalas, kangaroos, reptiles and more.

There are 24 trails at Tidbinbilla. These range from a 15-minute walk to full-day hikes and are the perfect way to satisfy the adventurer in everyone.

If you want to stay close to the city centre and experience nature, be sure to check out the National Arboretum Canberra for a mosaic of living forests and gardens offering breathtaking views, unique experiences, and over 44,000 rare and endangered trees across a 250-hectare site.

Do as the locals do and bike or walk over 20km of multi-purpose tracks that wind through the incredible forests.

Escape the world with a series of spa treatments sure to loosen any knots in your life. Lose track of time at Hale, a luxurious day spa with numerous treatments, a cave-like spa pool, infrared saunas and a lounge that looks onto a blissful courtyard with a water feature.

Don’t forget to check out the bathhouse at Adytum honouring the ancient ritual of bathing, featuring a traditional hot rock sauna, mineral bath, and cold pail shower.

Nothing says relaxation like the treatments at Jindii EcoSpa inspired by the native flora found in the lush rainforest surrounds of the Australian National Botanic Gardens.

Plan your Canberra trip now

Canberra is calling your name. Whether you’re looking to sip, dine and relax or stretch those legs – Canberra has it all!

Book and plan your trip now at VisitCanberra.com

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.