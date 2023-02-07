Appropriation over appreciation? Beyhive react to Grammy snub

Beyoncé may have made Grammys history yesterday, but she also lost out on Album of the Year to Harry Styles – and fans aren’t happy.

The “Alien Superstar” singer lost out to Styles and his 2022 album “Harry’s House”. Others in the category include ABBA, Adele, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo.

The loss marks Queen Bey’s fourth consecutive time being nominated for album of the year and losing.

Previous nominations include “I am… Sasha Fierce” (2008), “Beyoncé ” (2013), and “Lemonade” (2016).

All previous award losses have resulted in an upset, with each loss culiminating in more anticipation for the Queen to finally receive the Grammy’s highest honor.

This time around was no exception, marking perhaps the greatest upset yet.

During Styles’ acceptance speech, audience members were audibly shouting out Beyoncé’s name in protest.

And after the ceremony, the fans took to Twitter to voice their outrage.

Beyhive swarms Twitter

Beyonce has yet again been robbed AOTY. I cant rn #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Y52rlKsGuI — coreyn 💗 (@coreynmarie) February 6, 2023

Y’all picked harry over Beyoncé DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH !!!! pic.twitter.com/x2UrEbbjbo — Maxwell is gone girl (@sirmaxwell301) February 6, 2023

Grammys chose Queer appropriation over Queer Appreciation 🧐 #AOTY — The Vixen (@TheVixensworld) February 6, 2023

Others directed the heat towards Styles’ acceptance speech, where he said that “this doesn’t happen to people like me very often.”

a white man saying “this doesn’t happen to people like me” after winning an award is crazy — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) February 6, 2023

Meanwhile, husband Jay-Z offered his insight:

“Look what it’s done to the culture. Look how the energy of the world moved. When it just inspires creativity, that’s an album. That has to be Album of the Year. It has to be.”

History-making nonetheless

Despite losing AOTY, Beyoncé took home four awards: Renaissance won Best Dance/Electronic Album, “Break My Soul” won Best Dance/Electronic Recording, “Plastic Off the Sofa” won Best Traditional R&B Performance, and “Cuff It” won Best R&B Song.

The addition of these four awards tipped the Queen over the edge to becoming the most decorated artist in Grammys history.

She now holds the record for the most wins (31) and is tied with her husband for the most nominations (88).

The ever-gracious queen also took the special moment to share her love to the queer community in her acceptance speech:

“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre,” she said. “God bless you.”

