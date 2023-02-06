A few hundred Moreton Bay locals have created a human pride flag to celebrate the launch of the region’s first Moreton Bay PrideFest later this year.

Moreton Bay local Courtney Act will headline the region’s first PrideFest, which is on June 10, 2023.

To celebrate, the large crowd of local councillors, business leaders, and students wore bright colours and form the human rainbow pride flag at Pine Rivers Park in Strathpine on Friday.

Moreton Bay Region Industry and Tourism spokesperson Belinda Boyce explained as the region grows, so does the local LGBTQIA+ community.

“Moreton Bay’s population is growing. And with that comes a responsibility to be inclusive and make sure everyone’s happy and living their happiest, healthiest, safest lives,” she said.

“We want everyone in our community to know that you can be part of the queer community and live, work and study here.

“You don’t need to flee to Brisbane, Sydney or Melbourne. Our community celebrates and supports and loves you, no matter how you identify.”

As well as Courtney Act headlining the event lineup, Sneaky Sound System, Thelma Plum, DJ Havana Brown and DJ Harry K and the Fluffy Superstars are also performing.

Moreton Bay PrideFest raising money for a good cause

Moreton Bay Regional Council Mayor Cr Peter Flannery said the inaugural PrideFest event will be “an explosion of colour, music, dance, and comedy like nothing Moreton Bay has ever seen”.

The Queensland event will also connect community members with support services and networks available in the region.

“This is a community celebration, so I hope to see a broad cross-section from our whole community turning out to not only support our LGBTQIA+ community but also enjoy a stellar line-up of superstar performers,” Cr Flannery said.

But he said there’s also a “serious purpose to this party amid all the celebrations.”

“Young LGBTI people are five times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers and transgender people are 15 times more likely to attempt suicide,” he said.

“That’s something that has to change. So we’ll donate $5 from the sale of every ticket to assist Headspace and help them deliver their important outreach programs.

“In fact, here in Moreton Bay one-in-three young people who use Headspace services come from the LGBTQIA+ community.

“By coming along to PrideFest, you will help this great charity to support people in our community.”

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

