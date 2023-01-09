The producers of Love on the Spectrum are back with a new ABC dating series, Better Date Than Never, featuring a gay man and a trans woman both looking for love.

The six-part series introduces viewers to a cast of Australians who for all different reasons have never been on a date before.

Charles (pictured above) is 27 and an international student from China. Since coming out as gay, Charles hasn’t had any luck finding someone special to share life’s moments with.

Struggling with the hookup culture of dating apps, Charles wants to find real love. On the new ABC series he goes on his first ever date.

Also looking for love is Dianne, a 68-year-old farmer in regional NSW. Dianne, who’s transgender, has found the search for love in a rural area extremely difficult.

Since transitioning she’s yet to go on a date. Dianne (below) has set up multiple organisations to help support her local LGBTQ+ community. But she’s yet to find her own special someone.

Charles, Dianne and the other participants on the show dive into the world of relationships and meet potential suitors on blind dates.

Better Date Than Never is an anti-Love Island

The show’s director Cian O’Clery says in the spectrum of TV dating shows, he describes the new ABC project as a sort of anti-Love Island.

“This series come from a desire to tell stories in the dating and relationship space that feel more ‘real’, and that give audiences more of a representation of the human experience as a whole,” Cian explains.

“As a production team we found matches for our participants to date, and our agenda was very clear, look for people we think they will get along with. If romance comes along, that’s a bonus.

“To me this series is the antithesis of the ‘hot people on islands’ dating shows.

“I hope audiences will come along for the ride without the need for heavy conflict and villains.”

Better Date than Never starts on ABC TV and ABC iview on January 24.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.