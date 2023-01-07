TV

Did ‘gay real housewives’ fire Chris Salvatore over OnlyFans?

Destiny Rogers
gay real housewives chris salvatore real friends of weho
Images: MTV, Chris Salvatore, Twitter

Social media is rife with speculation that Real Friends of WeHo, MTV’s new gay real housewives show, fired actor Chris Salvatore because of his OnlyFans.

Actor, singer-songwriter, model, and gay rights activist Chris Salvatore played Zach in the Eating Out series of gay sex comedies. He is now a popular content creator on OnlyFans.

Following MTV’s announcement of the new show Real Friends of WeHo, Chris Salvatore posted a provocative Tweet.

“Last year, three gays from a certain reality show refused to film with me for having an OF, so I was fired by production after filming for only a week. That’s about all I can say… for now.”

As gay-themed reality television shows don’t come along all that often, it’s a fair guess he means the MTV show.

Set in West Hollywood — WeHo — the show will air following RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV America from January 20. No word on Australian streaming dates as yet.

The show stars Mr Love Him or Hate Him Todrick Hall along with stylist Brad Goreski who viewers may have forgotten from Canada’s Drag Race. There are also lesser-known celebrities: actor Curtis Hamilton, CEO of Buttah Skincare Dorión Renaud, TV host Jaymes Vaughan, and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig.

MTV has cut Drag Race to an hour to make time for the gay real housewives take-off, pissing off numerous fans. That’s even before gay tea detectives spill on which three of the cast shamed Chris Salvatore over sex work. Expect a swarm of enraged queers to go all Sherlock Holmes on their arses.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Heartstoppers stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke Pride in London
Pride in London: Heartstopper stars give phobes the finger
netflix heartstopper tv series
Why is Heartstopper not in the running for the Primetime Emmys?
Modern Family Jesse Tyler Ferguson Eric Stonestreet
Are we finally getting a Mitch & Cam Modern Family spin off?
Hacks TV show Stan Australia
Hacks is set to return after surprising season finale
Neil Patrick Harris Uncoupled
TV: Neil Patrick Harris to debut new gay romantic comedy, Uncoupled
Hacks
Your first look at what’s new in Hacks season two