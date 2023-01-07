Did ‘gay real housewives’ fire Chris Salvatore over OnlyFans?

Social media is rife with speculation that Real Friends of WeHo, MTV’s new gay real housewives show, fired actor Chris Salvatore because of his OnlyFans.

Actor, singer-songwriter, model, and gay rights activist Chris Salvatore played Zach in the Eating Out series of gay sex comedies. He is now a popular content creator on OnlyFans.

Following MTV’s announcement of the new show Real Friends of WeHo, Chris Salvatore posted a provocative Tweet.

“Last year, three gays from a certain reality show refused to film with me for having an OF, so I was fired by production after filming for only a week. That’s about all I can say… for now.”

As gay-themed reality television shows don’t come along all that often, it’s a fair guess he means the MTV show.

Set in West Hollywood — WeHo — the show will air following RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV America from January 20. No word on Australian streaming dates as yet.

The show stars Mr Love Him or Hate Him Todrick Hall along with stylist Brad Goreski who viewers may have forgotten from Canada’s Drag Race. There are also lesser-known celebrities: actor Curtis Hamilton, CEO of Buttah Skincare Dorión Renaud, TV host Jaymes Vaughan, and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig.

MTV has cut Drag Race to an hour to make time for the gay real housewives take-off, pissing off numerous fans. That’s even before gay tea detectives spill on which three of the cast shamed Chris Salvatore over sex work. Expect a swarm of enraged queers to go all Sherlock Holmes on their arses.

A show about Weho culture and the cast is shaming sex work?? The jokes write themselves smh — Champ Johnson (@writtenbychamp) January 5, 2023

They just do it better. 💘 The #RealFriendsOfWeHo premieres Friday, January 20th at 9/8c after @RuPaulsDragRace, only on @MTV! ✨ pic.twitter.com/0rPefefKTm — The Real Friends of WeHo (@RealFriendsMTV) January 5, 2023

Last year, 3 gays from a certain reality show refused to film with me for having an OF so I was fired by production after filming for only a week. That’s about all I can say…for now 🫢 — Chris Salvatore (@CSalvatore) January 5, 2023

the only fans in question… pic.twitter.com/dClISEK718 — Chris Salvatore (@CSalvatore) January 5, 2023

