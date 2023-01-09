Nazi Symbol Ban welcomed by Tassie LGBTIQA+ activists

Gay prisoners of the Nazis wearing Pink Triangles in the Sachsenhausen concentration camp.

Tasmanian LGBTIQA+ activists have welcomed the State Government’s decision to ban Nazi symbols, including the swastika. However, they called on the Tasmanian government to go further and enact comprehensive hate crime legislation.

Following the lead of Victoria and NSW, the Tasmanian Government will prohibit the display of Nazi symbols, including the swastika. The Queensland government announced in May 2022 that it will also ban the public display of hate symbols.

Equality Tasmania president, Rodney Croome, urged the government to enact heavier penalties for hate crimes.

“We welcome the Government’s proposed ban because LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians have consistently faced harassment by hate-mongers using Nazi symbols, especially during the marriage postal survey in 2017.

“But we urge the Government to go further by ensuring hate-motivated crimes attract heavier penalties regardless of the type of hatred concerned.

“Currently in Tasmania, only racial hatred can be considered an aggravating factor when judges pass sentences for hate-motivated crimes.

“This sends the message that hate against LGBTIQA+ people or other disadvantaged groups, including people with disability, is less serious.

“All victims of hate crime should have equal protection under the law.”

The Pink Triangle

Germany’s Nazi regime systematically imprisoned and murdered tens of thousands of gay men and other members of the LGBTIQA+ community between 1933 and 1945. The Nazis used a pink triangle symbol to identify and stigmatise gay men in concentration camps.

However, Mr Croome said the LGBTIQA+ movement later adopted the pink triangle as a symbol of the ongoing struggle against stigma and discrimination.

“We will ask the Government to exempt the pink triangle from its proposed legislation so we can continue to display it as a symbol of our struggle for a society free from hate.”

