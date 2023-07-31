Drag queen Flamy Grant tops American Christian music chart

An American drag queen has become a viral sensation after her song rose to the top of the iTunes Christian music chart last week.

Flamy Grant’s song “Good Day” began trending after it was criticised on Twitter by Christian musician and failed Californian Republican congressional candidate Sean Feucht.

“If you’re wondering the end goal of the deconstruction movement in the church, then look no further than former worship leader @derekwebb’s new collab with a drag queen. These are truly the last days,” Feucht tweeted to his 100,000 followers.

Instead the song quickly rose to the number one position on the iTunes Christian chart.

A week later and it’s still sitting in the number nine position in the chart, while Flamy Grant’s album “Bible Belt Baby” has shot up to number one as well.

“Y’all made this happen. Number one Christian song, number one Christian album. I’m on the floor. Grateful,” Grant posted to Facebook on Friday, reacting to the news.

Reconciling faith and sexuality

In an interview with Paste magazine, Grant revealed that it was she, not musical collaborator Derek Webb, who was a worship leader in Christian churches, and had been for 22 years.

“I grew up super evangelical, fundamental in the Bile Belt,” Grant told Paste.

“I was a worship leader up until last year really, the last decade in more progressive churches.”

Because of that, Grant, real name Matthew Blake, said it was only in the last four years that they had been able to embrace drag, having dressed up as a witch for Halloween in 2019.

I’ve always been interested in drag, but as a kid, I didn’t know it was drag,” Grant said.

“I just liked my mom’s clothes. It got pushed out of me. I realized that if I’m going to belong in that [Christian] community, I’d have to suppress it.”

After the pandemic hit, Blake began performing in drag online, livestreaming the performances, eventually becoming a viral hit on TikTok.

However it’s only in the last week that Blake has risen to national attention.

Check out her hit song below!

