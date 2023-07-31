Brisbane Pride March returning to Victoria Bridge this year

Brisbane Pride Festival’s annual Pride March will fill the city’s Victoria Bridge with rainbows this September.

The city celebrates Pride Month each September. Thousands of loud and proud Pridegoers join the March and Fair Day each year, in addition to a month-long calendar of special LGBTQIA+ events.

Brisbane Pride have confirmed this year’s Fair Day will again be held at Musgrave Park in South Brisbane on Saturday, September 23.

That morning, marchers will gather in Queens Gardens in the Brisbane CBD for a rally. They’ll travel across the bridge and march through Brisbane’s streets all the way to the park.

Thirty-three years ago, around 500 people gathered at the first ever Brisbane Pride Fair Day was held in Musgrave Park following a Pride march across Victoria Bridge (pictured above top left).

The 1990 Pride event was the first of its kind after the downfall of homophobic Queensland Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen, and it came as the state considered decriminalisation.

Today, Brisbane Pride is Queensland’s largest LGBTIQ+ festival. The annual Fair Day is the third largest of its kind in Australia.

The Brisbane Pride Festival will release more details about all 2023 events soon.

In 2022 thousands marched through West End in Brisbane as Fair Day returned to the city’s south side after years at New Farm Park.

This Saturday (August 5), Brisbane Pride is still planting the Annual Memorial Garden in New Farm Park. The ceremonial planting of the rainbow pride garden gives space to remember loved ones who’ve passed.

In June, the Pride committee put on the glitzy 62nd annual Queens Ball Awards at Brisbane City Hall.

The long-running event handed out awards to more than a dozen Queensland queer community advocates, performers and organisations.

The top honour, the Queens Ball Lifetime Achievement Award, went to 78er and longtime LGBTQIA+ health advocate Dr Bernard Gardiner.

